Waterdown's Oh Canada Ribfest packs 'em in

Community 12:00 PM Flamborough Review

There was plenty to see and do — and eat — at Waterdown's Oh Canada Ribfest.

Held over the Canada Day long weekend at Memorial Park, the 10th annual festival featured a number of ribbers, live entertainment, a marketplace, midway and fireworks.

The event is hosted by the Waterdown and Flamborough AM Rotary Clubs.

