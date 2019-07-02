Wander Waterdown gardens in support of Blooms for Africa

Seventeen gardens in Waterdown will open to the public for the Blooms for Africa Wandering Waterdown Garden Tour on July 12-13 in support of the Stephen Lewis Foundation.

The 11th annual event, which has taken place in various Hamilton neighbourhoods over the years, costs $20 and affords participants the chance to tour the gardens both nights.

Event co-chair Joanne Dear — who hails from Waterdown, but lives in Dundas — said the 2019 event marks a return to the tour’s early locations.

“The very first garden tour was in Hamilton and the second one was in Waterdown,” she said. “So we’ve actually come full circle.”

She said Blooms for Africa was formed as a response to the gathering of African and Canadian grandmothers organized by the Stephen Lewis Foundation, at the International AIDS Conference in Toronto in 2006. Since the Stephen Lewis Grandmothers Campaign was launched, over $25 million has been raised by 240 Grandmothers groups across Canada.

The funding allows grandmothers in sub-Saharan Africa to take part in support groups, receive regular food packages and money for children’s school fees and supplies

Dear said the tour includes a number of different types of gardens — including an alpine garden and an environmentally friendly garden.

She said the tour is a great opportunity for gardeners — both hosts and visitors — to get inspired.

“The visitors can actually talk to the gardeners,” she said. “Often, the gardeners will say they learn more about their own plants from the visitors — it’s a sharing of knowledge.”

Dear said organizers expect about 400 people to take part in the tour — one of the groups biggest fundraisers — over the two nights. She noted Blooms for Africa has raised over $270,000 over the years.