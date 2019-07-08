Ontario Mounted Special Service Unit showcases skills at Ancaster Fairgrounds

The Ancaster Fairgrounds were buzzing with equine activity last weekend.

The Ontario Mounted Special Service Unit (OMSSU), a volunteer-driven community group, held its annual service horse school at the fairgrounds during the weekend of July 5, along with a public meet-and-greet and wine and cheese social.

Kathi Karpinski, Ontario Mounted Special Service Unit board member, said that the OMSSU is comprised of volunteer members who own their own horses. The organization is now in its third year and relies on membership dues and fundraising, such as a silent auction that was held during the weekend of July 5.

At the service horse school, horses and riders went through three levels of training in the horse ring, which included some obstacle work. The OMSSU is especially active in the summer and fall months — including at fall fairs, where horses and riders perform perimeter patrols. Team members are also trained to assist with ground searches, including for missing persons.

Proper training is essential, said Karpinski.

“There’s a lot of trust involved in this kind of work, both from the rider to the horse and also from the horse to the rider. It’s definitely a team-building exercise,” said Karpinski, a Lynden resident.

The OMSSU has another busy summer and fall lined up.

On July 26 and 27, team members will be conducting perimeter patrols at the Hagersville Rocks outdoor concert series at the Empire Communities Amphitheatre at Grant Kett Memorial Park. Using radio communication, trained riders stay in contact with event organizers to keep on top of potential problems, before they escalate out of control.

“We sit at such a level that we can see overtop of everybody. That way we can see, as things begin, rather than in the middle of it happening,” said Karpinski.

The OMSSU is also planning to perform similar duties at the Ancaster Fair this year, during the weekend of Sept. 19-22.