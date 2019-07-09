Waterdown's Benjamin Bunny Nursery School celebrates 50 years

Waterdown’s Benjamin Bunny Nursery School is celebrating its 50th anniversary in operation in 2019.

The school, which is located at St. James United Church, began as an outreach of the ministry at the Parkside Drive church in 1969, said Benjamin Bunny board chairperson Shelley Scott.

“It has been consistent ever since,” Scott said, adding they calculate that about 3,700 children have come through the doors over the years. “People who live and work here, they went to Benjamin Bunny.”

A Ministry of Education-licensed facility, which is partnered with the City of Hamilton’s Early Years and Child Care Services, Benjamin Bunny caters to children ages two to six.

“We’re supporting families in all aspects of their children’s lives — as well as the parents — it’s pretty awesome to be a part of that.” - Kelli McCarles

Scott added that Benjamin Bunny has only had four supervisors in its 50 years of existence. Current supervisor Kelli McCarles has been in the role for three years, but with the nursery school for 10 overall.

McCarles said several parents who now bring their children to the nursery school attended themselves.

“It’s part of the community,” she said.

Scott said as Benjamin Bunny is a nonprofit charity, they rely on the support of the community,

“We’re always very grateful for the community support,” she said.

To that end, Scott said that one of the school’s parents, Dan Lethbridge, has donated a new sign — something they are very thankful for.