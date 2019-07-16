Waterdown martial artists qualify for WKC Worlds

Two Waterdown martial artists will face off against some of the best in the world at their age category at the WKC World Championships in Niagara Falls, N.Y., in November.

James Tufford, 8, and Cameron Steele, 10, both went through a regional qualifier in Burlington, before facing off at the national event in Gatineau to make the national team in the age 10 and under category.

For his part, Steele will compete in hard-style kata and continuous sparring, while Tufford will compete in musical weapons and is an alternate for sparring and hard-style kata.

Steele — a high red belt — said he hopes to win the competition, but expects to at least make the podium at the event.

Meanwhile, Tufford — who has a blue belt — said he doesn’t know what to expect. Both Steele and Tufford qualified for the event last year in Dublin, Ireland — although only Steele competed, placing fourth in kata.

As a seven-year-old last year, Tufford could have faced off against 11-year-olds, so he decided against making the trip and competing.

Both martial artists formerly trained at Brown’s Martial Arts in Waterdown, but now hone their skills at United Family Martial Arts in east Hamilton. They made the change because the Hamilton dojo has a highly-ranked competition team — although it did increase their travel time to train from five minutes to 30.

Steele trains six days per week, while Tufford trains five times at the facility on King Street.

Both said their favourite part of the sport is sparring, but Steele is strongest at sparring and kata, while Tufford is best at bow.