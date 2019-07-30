Troy's Nolan Myers to play in fastball nationals

Myers said because most of the top teams come from Ontario, they’re used to playing the same high calibre of teams at provincial tournaments. But, as he’s never been to Saskatchewan before, Myers said he’s looking forward to visiting the province.

Myers, whose grandfather is former NHL referee Bob Myers, has been playing fastball for five years and began his career in Lynden.

He said he prefers fastball to hardball because it is more fun, and the games are much quicker. In addition, his dad Steve played fastball in Copetown.

The Simcoe team — which is mostly made up of players from Haldimand — practices three times per week in Waterford and twice per week in the winter months.

To help support Myers and the Simcoe Braves, the Copetown Lions donated $500 to the team.

Copetown Lions Club member Bill Shewfelt, who presented Myers with the donation, said that his son Chris played fastball for about 10 years — playing at the Worlds several times and winning five Canadian championships in a row.

Shewfelt has been involved in Copetown fastball for years and was involved in building the diamonds at Copetown Community Park, one which bears his name.

He said it’s great to see local players continuing to play at a high level.

Myers said he and the Braves are very grateful for the support from the Lions.

“It’s a big help and our team is very grateful for it,” he said.