Waterdown's Dancemakerz students get into the Groove in Myrtle Beach

Young Dancemakerz students grooved their way to the top at the Groove Dance Competition in Myrtle Beach, S.C., earlier this summer.

“It was a new one we had never done before, so we were thinking we would be the underdogs going in and competing with a whole bunch of studios we didn’t know,” said Dancemakerz founder Christie McKay-Hofland.

The troupe — the sole Canadian team at the competition — walked away with 10 first-place finishes and landed the title of Grand Champion Junior.

"I think the whole process was really rewarding because I wasn't sure what to expect, and to receive all the winnings that we did was very gratifying," she said.

But it wasn't without a lot of hard work.

The team took 100 routines in every discipline from ballet to jazz, modern and tap — all of which were worked on for the past year — and fine-tuned them for the judges. The routines were choreographed by McKay-Hofland, as well as Ashley Grassby, Olivia Dennison, Irina Egorova, Stephanie Tusim and Allison Scarrow.

Among the top performing routines was The Happy Song, which was performed by a group of intermediate dancers and earned the grand championship title in the junior class and came with a $1,000 purse.

The dancers, according to McKay-Hofland, were able to perform some of their routines twice. "When they performed the second time, the energy level and the cleanliness of the routines just went up," she said.

"I was very proud to see everybody rise above and really work to achieve that win."

In addition to the team's individual success, the dance studio owner has received great feedback from other coaches, choreographers and judges at the event.