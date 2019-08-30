Grace Church's community garden in Waterdown grows thanks to grant, students and volunteers

A community garden has expanded thanks to volunteers at a Waterdown church.
Last winter, Irene Pang and Rev. Sue-Ann Ward saw opportunity in some of the empty space on the Grace Anglican Church property.
“We’re not a big church with (a) big property but there’s still patches of land that we can use so we started to think ‘What can we do to better use our land,’” said Pang, a volunteer.
She explained that as they brainstormed ideas, one idea sprouted — and stuck: Growing more fresh produce for the Food with Grace Food Bank.
A vegetable garden already existed on the north side of the church, but garden volunteers saw potential in adding a few more beds to the south of the stone building.
According to Ward, the first three beds were planted five years ago. The expanded garden was made possible thanks to a $7,000 grant from the TD Friends of the Environment Foundation, as well as donations from the community.
“We’ve been so fortunate,” said Ward. “We have such generous people in our community.”
The Flamborough Horticultural Society also offered its expertise, including advice on pollinator plants, said member Jan Bignell.
The new garden to the south of the church includes a crop of pollinators, native plants, vegetables and herbs. Along the pathway, parallel to the church, are two accessible beds so those with mobility issues can also get their hands dirty.
Grace Church wanted to create an inviting place, where people in the community could come and garden, or just walk by and take a look at what is offered.
One garden bed was grown with kids’ palates in mind. A pizza garden is currently growing peppers, tomatoes and herbs.
To get the gardens in tip-top shape, a little help from some younger friends was required. Students from Mary Hopkins Elementary School and young members of the church congregation took on the project with excitement and were eager to learn.
“One of my main priorities has been getting youth involved with doing gardening work,” said youth minister David Dorherty. “I think that a lot of kids and youth just have never gardened so they don’t know how to plant things, they don’t know how to look after things and they’ve never had the experience of watch things grow.”
And grow they did.
The fruits of the garden team’s labour help feed local residents through the Food with Grace food bank.
“We wanted to be productive and beneficial to people that we care, the land that we care, the nature that we care,” said Pang.
