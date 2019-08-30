Grace Church's community garden in Waterdown grows thanks to grant, students and volunteers

A community garden has expanded thanks to volunteers at a Waterdown church.

Last winter, Irene Pang and Rev. Sue-Ann Ward saw opportunity in some of the empty space on the Grace Anglican Church property.

“We’re not a big church with (a) big property but there’s still patches of land that we can use so we started to think ‘What can we do to better use our land,’” said Pang, a volunteer.

She explained that as they brainstormed ideas, one idea sprouted — and stuck: Growing more fresh produce for the Food with Grace Food Bank.

A vegetable garden already existed on the north side of the church, but garden volunteers saw potential in adding a few more beds to the south of the stone building.

According to Ward, the first three beds were planted five years ago. The expanded garden was made possible thanks to a $7,000 grant from the TD Friends of the Environment Foundation, as well as donations from the community.

“We’ve been so fortunate,” said Ward. “We have such generous people in our community.”

The Flamborough Horticultural Society also offered its expertise, including advice on pollinator plants, said member Jan Bignell.

The new garden to the south of the church includes a crop of pollinators, native plants, vegetables and herbs. Along the pathway, parallel to the church, are two accessible beds so those with mobility issues can also get their hands dirty.

Grace Church wanted to create an inviting place, where people in the community could come and garden, or just walk by and take a look at what is offered.