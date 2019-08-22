HMCS Haida: the last of the Tribal-class destroyer warships

The HMCS Haida sank more tonnage during the Second World War than any other Canadian warship. One of its victims was the German battleship Scharnhorst. The HMCS Haida was part of a British Navy flotilla that attacked Scharnhorst at the Battle of North Cape, where it was posted to sink supply ships heading for the Soviet Union.

In earlier sea battles off Norway, Scharnhorst sank the British battleship Renown and the British Aircraft Carrier Glorious, as well as two of its escort destroyers. Only 36 of Scharnhorst’s crew of 1,968 sailors were rescued when the ship sank.

Later, HMCS Haida sank a German destroyer off the coast of France near Ouessant Island and its sister ship, HMCS Athabaskan, was also involved in that sea battle. The next day, Athabaskan was struck by a German torpedo and sank. HMCS Haida rescued 44 of its crew from the water. Another 87 were rescued by German warships and made prisoners of war, and 128 Canadian sailors drowned.

During the rescue, the HMCS Haida came under attack from the nearby French coast and was forced from the area. It dropped its life boats as well as three volunteers and flotation devices overboard and headed for Plymouth, England.

A couple of days later, 11 Athabaskan crew members and the HMCS Haida volunteers came ashore in England in a Haida lifeboat after being chased by a German torpedo boat, which turned back when it got too close to England.

Hamilton high school students have built a shelter to house that lifeboat, which has been restored and is on display near Haida’s berth.

Those are some of the stories you’ll hear from docents aboard Haida today.

HMCS Haida is the last survivor of 27 Tribal-class destroyers built during the Second World War, all of which were named after Indigenous Canadian communities. HMCS Haida is operated in the Hamilton Harbour by Parks Canada as a National Historic Site.

