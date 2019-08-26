'It means everything to us': Habitat for Humanity hands over keys to Waterdown families

Ross said that she and her family of five were previously living in a two-bedroom apartment before looking into their options and discovering Habitat. And after years of waiting for a build in their community, it has finally become a reality.

“It means everything to us. It means stability and I don’t know, I just don’t know. It’s very overwhelming” she said standing with her husband Mike and two of their three boys Cody, 12 and Dylan, 14.

The Aug. 23 celebration was an exciting one for the Pangs, including Francis and Irene and their children William, 11 and Olivia, 7.

“Emotionally, it’s off the chart,” said Francis.

“A lot of things are beyond our imagination,” he added.

The family, overwhelmed by the kindness of strangers and excited to settle into their new home, remarked on events taking place around the globe. Francis and Irene came to Canada from Hong Kong and have been in Waterdown for 12 years. Watching the protests taking over the region where they still have family has been difficult.

“It makes us treasure our freedom here — freedom of speech, freedom of expression, freedom of protest,” said Francis. “It’s not easy for us to just sit here and enjoy our new home while we know there are people on the other side of the world struggling."

Reflecting on those realities, the Pangs said they take nothing for granted and are looking to the future and endless possibilities in their new home, which was made possible thanks to Habitat and its crew.

“This is a reminder that there is still goodness and kindness in the world and it’s not just like whatever regime, whatever selfishness or divisiveness you see in the world. It’s not the whole story.”

A community truly came together over four months to build three families a home — the first Habitat project in Waterdown. In addition to the Habitat for Humanity Hamilton team, build title partner Mikmada Homes helped bring the project to fruition with the support of the Realtors Association of Hamilton-Burlington, Excel Heating and Air Conditioning, Genworth Canada, CGC Inc., Dulux Paints, Quality Sterling Group and the Rotary Club of Waterdown. In addition to the community sponsors, more than a dozen teams of 10 to 12 people volunteered their time on site during the construction phase.

“To see the joy and satisfaction on their faces is so exciting, especially those of their children because I know that this is really going to open up opportunities for them in the future that they might not have had,” said Peter Walberg, Habitat’s construction program manager.

In addition to some sweat equity, the new homeowners will pay geared-to-income mortgages to Habitat for Humanity, which gets invested into the Fund for Humanity to build more affordable homes.



