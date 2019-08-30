Hamilton's Juravinski hospital driveway closed for three months

The main driveway at the Juravinski hospital on Concession Street will be closed for nearly three months starting Sept. 3.
Hamilton Health Sciences officials say the closure is needed to help complete construction of the new $30-million stem cell transplantation centre that began last spring on the fourth floor of the hospital.
“This closure is necessary to accommodate the installation of an air-handling unit and emergency power generator and the structural steel assemblies needed to support this equipment,” said Brad Milko, project manager, capital development at Hamilton Health Sciences. “We will also be excavating the driveway area for the placement of underground fuel tanks.”
The main entrance will remain open to foot traffic during the construction that is slated to wrap up on Nov. 30.
Patients and visitors can be dropped off or picked up at the 24-hour emergency entrance at the east end of the hospital next to the emergency department while the work is being done.
When finished next year the 20,000-square-foot, 15-bed centre will support thousands of patients from across Ontario who require stem cell transplants and other complex malignant hematology cancer treatments.
HHS is getting $25 million from the province and $5 million from the Juravinski Hospital and Cancer Centre Foundation to cover the cost of construction.
During the 2018-19 fiscal year, 230 stem cell transplants were performed at the JHCC, up nearly 70 per cent over previous years and in July Dr. Brian Leber performed the hospital’s one thousandth allogeneic stem cell transplant.
Most stem cell patients are suffering from blood-related cancers like leukemia or lymphoma or have bone marrow disorders.
HHS hematologist Dr. Kylie Lepic noted it typically takes about 90 days from diagnosis to getting a stem cell transplant.
In most cases the patient undergoes a month or so of chemotherapy and other treatments and is in remission before they have stem cells injected into a large blood vessel above the heart via a catheter.
The transplant takes only a few hours, but is followed by four to six weeks of in-hospital recovery and another 100 days of outpatient care as it takes time for the stem cells to reach the bone marrow and begin to grow and form a new well-functioning blood and immune system
For allogeneic stem cell transplants, the stem cells are donated by a healthy volunteer who is a compatible match, either a family member such as a sibling or an unrelated donor from the worldwide registry.
For autologous stem cell transplants, stem cells are collected from the patient themselves and then given back (reinfused) after the patient receives chemotherapy to help them recover.
Lepic said the patient’s immune system would have been decimated by the chemo and the recovery time is needed to allow the immune system to build back up and to watch for infection.
Each of the new single patient rooms will be sealed and specially ventilated to prevent bad air and germs from getting in.
The main driveway at the Juravinski hospital on Concession Street will be closed for nearly three months starting Sept. 3.
Hamilton Health Sciences officials say the closure is needed to help complete construction of the new $30-million stem cell transplantation centre that began last spring on the fourth floor of the hospital.
“This closure is necessary to accommodate the installation of an air-handling unit and emergency power generator and the structural steel assemblies needed to support this equipment,” said Brad Milko, project manager, capital development at Hamilton Health Sciences. “We will also be excavating the driveway area for the placement of underground fuel tanks.”
The main entrance will remain open to foot traffic during the construction that is slated to wrap up on Nov. 30.
Patients and visitors can be dropped off or picked up at the 24-hour emergency entrance at the east end of the hospital next to the emergency department while the work is being done.
When finished next year the 20,000-square-foot, 15-bed centre will support thousands of patients from across Ontario who require stem cell transplants and other complex malignant hematology cancer treatments.
HHS is getting $25 million from the province and $5 million from the Juravinski Hospital and Cancer Centre Foundation to cover the cost of construction.
During the 2018-19 fiscal year, 230 stem cell transplants were performed at the JHCC, up nearly 70 per cent over previous years and in July Dr. Brian Leber performed the hospital’s one thousandth allogeneic stem cell transplant.
Most stem cell patients are suffering from blood-related cancers like leukemia or lymphoma or have bone marrow disorders.
HHS hematologist Dr. Kylie Lepic noted it typically takes about 90 days from diagnosis to getting a stem cell transplant.
In most cases the patient undergoes a month or so of chemotherapy and other treatments and is in remission before they have stem cells injected into a large blood vessel above the heart via a catheter.
The transplant takes only a few hours, but is followed by four to six weeks of in-hospital recovery and another 100 days of outpatient care as it takes time for the stem cells to reach the bone marrow and begin to grow and form a new well-functioning blood and immune system
For allogeneic stem cell transplants, the stem cells are donated by a healthy volunteer who is a compatible match, either a family member such as a sibling or an unrelated donor from the worldwide registry.
For autologous stem cell transplants, stem cells are collected from the patient themselves and then given back (reinfused) after the patient receives chemotherapy to help them recover.
Lepic said the patient’s immune system would have been decimated by the chemo and the recovery time is needed to allow the immune system to build back up and to watch for infection.
Each of the new single patient rooms will be sealed and specially ventilated to prevent bad air and germs from getting in.
The main driveway at the Juravinski hospital on Concession Street will be closed for nearly three months starting Sept. 3.
Hamilton Health Sciences officials say the closure is needed to help complete construction of the new $30-million stem cell transplantation centre that began last spring on the fourth floor of the hospital.
“This closure is necessary to accommodate the installation of an air-handling unit and emergency power generator and the structural steel assemblies needed to support this equipment,” said Brad Milko, project manager, capital development at Hamilton Health Sciences. “We will also be excavating the driveway area for the placement of underground fuel tanks.”
The main entrance will remain open to foot traffic during the construction that is slated to wrap up on Nov. 30.
Patients and visitors can be dropped off or picked up at the 24-hour emergency entrance at the east end of the hospital next to the emergency department while the work is being done.
When finished next year the 20,000-square-foot, 15-bed centre will support thousands of patients from across Ontario who require stem cell transplants and other complex malignant hematology cancer treatments.
HHS is getting $25 million from the province and $5 million from the Juravinski Hospital and Cancer Centre Foundation to cover the cost of construction.
During the 2018-19 fiscal year, 230 stem cell transplants were performed at the JHCC, up nearly 70 per cent over previous years and in July Dr. Brian Leber performed the hospital’s one thousandth allogeneic stem cell transplant.
Most stem cell patients are suffering from blood-related cancers like leukemia or lymphoma or have bone marrow disorders.
HHS hematologist Dr. Kylie Lepic noted it typically takes about 90 days from diagnosis to getting a stem cell transplant.
In most cases the patient undergoes a month or so of chemotherapy and other treatments and is in remission before they have stem cells injected into a large blood vessel above the heart via a catheter.
The transplant takes only a few hours, but is followed by four to six weeks of in-hospital recovery and another 100 days of outpatient care as it takes time for the stem cells to reach the bone marrow and begin to grow and form a new well-functioning blood and immune system
For allogeneic stem cell transplants, the stem cells are donated by a healthy volunteer who is a compatible match, either a family member such as a sibling or an unrelated donor from the worldwide registry.
For autologous stem cell transplants, stem cells are collected from the patient themselves and then given back (reinfused) after the patient receives chemotherapy to help them recover.
Lepic said the patient’s immune system would have been decimated by the chemo and the recovery time is needed to allow the immune system to build back up and to watch for infection.
Each of the new single patient rooms will be sealed and specially ventilated to prevent bad air and germs from getting in.