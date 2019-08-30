Hamilton's Juravinski hospital driveway closed for three months

The main driveway at the Juravinski hospital on Concession Street will be closed for nearly three months starting Sept. 3.

Hamilton Health Sciences officials say the closure is needed to help complete construction of the new $30-million stem cell transplantation centre that began last spring on the fourth floor of the hospital.

“This closure is necessary to accommodate the installation of an air-handling unit and emergency power generator and the structural steel assemblies needed to support this equipment,” said Brad Milko, project manager, capital development at Hamilton Health Sciences. “We will also be excavating the driveway area for the placement of underground fuel tanks.”

The main entrance will remain open to foot traffic during the construction that is slated to wrap up on Nov. 30.