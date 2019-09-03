Tribute corn maze at Ancaster's Lindley's Farm and Market honours milestone year in Canadian basketball

The basketball tribute maze will be open to the public on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays, from Sept. 28 to Oct. 27, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hunniford starts creating when the corn is only about a foot high and he can still see all around him. But the work doesn't end once the pattern is constructed. In the weeks leading up to opening day, Hunniford is busy pulling out weeds and removing corn stalks growing where they shouldn't be.

A Cambridge resident, Hunniford retired two years ago as a principal at Waterloo’s Bluevale Collegiate Institute. Over the years, he’s drawn inspiration from a variety of sources. In 2001 he created a complete map of Canada. It was popular with school groups, who used it as a learning tool.

“That gave me a new appreciation for just how massive Hudson’s Bay is,” Hunniford recalled.

The 2003 maze featured the World Cycling Championships hosted by Hamilton. In 2005 there was a tribute to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The 2010 maze honoured the Avro Lancaster bomber, which can often be seen flying over the property. The 2010 maze featured the McMaster University logo. Last year, the 100th anniversary of the Canadian National Institute for the Blind was commemorated.

The maze is roughly 1.5 hectares and includes various points where patrons can find letters that spell out a secret word.

The Lindley’s corn maze is part of a series of fall activities that also includes wagon rides to the pumpkin patch and ziplining for kids.

“Some people like to do puzzles; some people like to go to the pumpkin patch. We like to diversify and offer something for everyone,” said Joe Lindley.

Once the fall activity season is over, the corn will be harvested and planning for next year’s maze can begin.

For daily updates at Lindley's Farm and Market, call the harvest hotline at 905-648-4212.

