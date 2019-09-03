Tribute corn maze at Ancaster's Lindley's Farm and Market honours milestone year in Canadian basketball

Mark Hunniford won’t reveal his secrets but says, if you look closely, the answer’s in the corn.
Hunniford has been designing and creating corn mazes at Lindley’s Farm and Market in Ancaster for 21 seasons.
There are no computer programs, no GPS units and no heavy equipment involved, just a sketch on an ordinary sheet of grid paper, a garden hoe and some good old-fashioned elbow grease.
Hunniford and his brother-in-law Joe Lindley, of Lindley’s farm, start brainstorming ideas for the fall corn maze around February each year.
“It’s a public service announcement in corn,” Hunniford said.
This year, the original idea was a Celtic knot. But then in June, one of the biggest events in Canadian sports history took the country by storm and Hunniford knew it was time to shift gears.
To celebrate a milestone year for Canadian basketball, Hunniford’s newest maze includes a ball passing through a hoop, with maple leaves on either side, the numbers 2019 with a third maple leaf and the word, “Champions” in cursive writing. No detail is overlooked, including the dot over the letter "i."
Hunniford said he was careful not to infringe on any copyrighted material.
“It’s a celebration for the country,” Hunniford noted. “We call it a tribute maze.”
On Aug. 19, an overhead photograph of the maze was shared on the 2019 NBA champion Toronto Raptors’ official Twitter page, with the caption: “Something broke outta Area 51.”
The basketball tribute maze will be open to the public on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays, from Sept. 28 to Oct. 27, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Hunniford starts creating when the corn is only about a foot high and he can still see all around him. But the work doesn't end once the pattern is constructed. In the weeks leading up to opening day, Hunniford is busy pulling out weeds and removing corn stalks growing where they shouldn't be.
A Cambridge resident, Hunniford retired two years ago as a principal at Waterloo’s Bluevale Collegiate Institute. Over the years, he’s drawn inspiration from a variety of sources. In 2001 he created a complete map of Canada. It was popular with school groups, who used it as a learning tool.
“That gave me a new appreciation for just how massive Hudson’s Bay is,” Hunniford recalled.
The 2003 maze featured the World Cycling Championships hosted by Hamilton. In 2005 there was a tribute to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The 2010 maze honoured the Avro Lancaster bomber, which can often be seen flying over the property. The 2010 maze featured the McMaster University logo. Last year, the 100th anniversary of the Canadian National Institute for the Blind was commemorated.
The maze is roughly 1.5 hectares and includes various points where patrons can find letters that spell out a secret word.
The Lindley’s corn maze is part of a series of fall activities that also includes wagon rides to the pumpkin patch and ziplining for kids.
“Some people like to do puzzles; some people like to go to the pumpkin patch. We like to diversify and offer something for everyone,” said Joe Lindley.
Once the fall activity season is over, the corn will be harvested and planning for next year’s maze can begin.
For daily updates at Lindley's Farm and Market, call the harvest hotline at 905-648-4212.
