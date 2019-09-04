Young Flamborough triathlete earns Youth Cup Series success

Greensville’s Sage Sulentic earned success at the Triathlon Ontario Youth Cup Series Championship Aug. 31 in Welland.

The Youth Cup Series is a set of triathlon races for youth ages 12 to 23. Races are held across the province, including Peterborough, Toronto, London, Orillia and even Gulliver’s Lake in Flamborough, over the summer months.

Sulentic, a member of the Hamilton Hammerheads, won three out of four races in the series for competitors ages 14 and 15. At the series’ final event, the Triathlon Ontario Draft Legal Championships in Welland, the 15-year-old Greensville resident earned a silver medal in a tight battle to the finish line against Hammerheads teammate Ian MacKenzie, who ranked second in the series. Sulentic also brought home a bronze medal from a provincial championship race in Valleyfield, Que.

The cup series races in Sulentic’s age group served as qualifiers for next year’s Ontario Summer Games. Six area residents have qualified to compete at the August 2020 games, including Sulentic; Skyleigh Litzen, also of Greensville; Alyssa Butcher, of Rockton; Burlington’s Enya Hubers; Porter Lakhanpal of Dundas and Hamilton’s Olivia Lanc.