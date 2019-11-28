Tips for storing your power equipment in the winter

With the winter months fast approaching, getting your lawn ready for hibernation is top of mind, but what about your outdoor power tools? It is common to overlook the proper care when storing power tools for the winter, which could result in permanent hibernation!

Spending the time preparing your tools for proper storage is an important step towards ensuring the tools will run smoothly the following season. See the following tips for storing your power equipment this winter.

Clean them up: The moisture from grass clippings is corrosive, so it is important to clean your gardening tools and mower before storage. Look for mowers with a water hose connector, allowing for easy cleaning of the cutting deck.

Remove the fuel: It’s unsafe to store any equipment with combustible contents. Gasoline left in fuel tanks over the winter can also break down, leaving deposits and buildup that will plug the fuel system. Before you store power equipment for the winter, drain any leftover fuel and dispose of it properly.

Oil them up: Since your tools will be stored for a long period of time, use an oiled cloth to wipe down metal areas and add a couple of drops of machine oil to moving parts. This will help ensure the longevity of your tools.

Recharge the battery: Remember to fully recharge the machine’s battery during the winter months. You could also disconnect the batteries of certain power equipment to avoid the drainage of power, and store them in a cool, dry place in your tool shed or storage space.

Cover up: It’s best practice to store your lawn equipment indoors. If it must be left outside, store your equipment in a tool shed and cover it with a tarp.

