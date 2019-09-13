2019-20 flu season expected to be severe in Ontario

Brace yourself: it's shaping up to be a bad flu season.
Australia has had its worst flu season on record and what happens in the Southern Hemisphere — where winter is wrapping up — is often a harbinger of what will happen in Canada.
"Most of the time, what happens in Australia has an effect here," said Sony Poulose, pharmacist at Sherman IDA Pharmacy on the south Mountain.
While last year wasn't too severe, several schoolchildren in southern Ontario died of the flu and its complications in the winter of 2017-18. In the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 80,000 people died — the worst in 40 years.
Flu season in these parts begins in mid-November. The vaccine is expected to be available in mid-October, says Poulose.
"The key is to get it early in the season," he said, as the vaccine takes up to two weeks to be fully effective.
The shots, including high-dose vaccinations for seniors, are free.
They have been free since 2000 and the number of people taking advantage of the shots has increased since that time, says Poulose, but there are still an underwhelming number of adults taking advantage of the offer.
Many adults think that only children or seniors need the vaccine, but it really does help the entire population, he says.
"Otherwise they can carry the virus and give it to others," said Poulose.
Most at risk are: babies under six months old (although too young to get the vaccination, they'll get some protection if their mother got the flu shot while she was pregnant); children under five (because their immune systems are developing, and their airways are small and more easily blocked); people 65 and older (because their immune systems are weaker); pregnant women (because their immune system, heart and lungs change — especially later in pregnancy — making it harder for them to fight infection); and people with underlying health conditions such as asthma, heart disease or diabetes.
Symptoms begin one to four days after exposure to the virus. Some of the symptoms are: fever, chills, cough, runny eyes, stuffy nose, sore throat, headache, muscle aches, extreme weakness and tiredness, and loss of appetite.
Most pharmacies these days offer free flu shots upon presentation of your Ontario health card, usually without appointments.
"We want to make it more accessible," said Poulose.
Those who get the vaccine are asked to stay at the pharmacy for 15 minutes or so in case they have a medical reaction.
