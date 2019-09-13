2019-20 flu season expected to be severe in Ontario

Brace yourself: it's shaping up to be a bad flu season.

Australia has had its worst flu season on record and what happens in the Southern Hemisphere — where winter is wrapping up — is often a harbinger of what will happen in Canada.

"Most of the time, what happens in Australia has an effect here," said Sony Poulose, pharmacist at Sherman IDA Pharmacy on the south Mountain.

While last year wasn't too severe, several schoolchildren in southern Ontario died of the flu and its complications in the winter of 2017-18. In the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 80,000 people died — the worst in 40 years.

Flu season in these parts begins in mid-November. The vaccine is expected to be available in mid-October, says Poulose.

"The key is to get it early in the season," he said, as the vaccine takes up to two weeks to be fully effective.

The shots, including high-dose vaccinations for seniors, are free.

They have been free since 2000 and the number of people taking advantage of the shots has increased since that time, says Poulose, but there are still an underwhelming number of adults taking advantage of the offer.

Many adults think that only children or seniors need the vaccine, but it really does help the entire population, he says.

"Otherwise they can carry the virus and give it to others," said Poulose.