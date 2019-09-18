Professional Golfers' Association honours Waterdown man

Tucker, who serves as an honorary director, has worked with companies like Titleist and has personal stories about Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and David Mayes, all members of the Honorary Life Members club.

According to Heather Austin, Tucker’s sister, the now 83-year-old former golf pro grew up in a golfing family.

“My grandfather and three uncles all played golf quite seriously, so he’s had a good influence there,” she said.

Tucker starting worked in the clubhouse at age 13 and never left.

“I don’t even remember how much golfing he actually did himself, because he always seemed to be working in the industry,” she said.

Austin said her brother's career started in 1948, when he sold “green fees, golf balls and confections.” He moved on to manage sales and sales representatives, positions that saw him move around the country.

While working in the industry and supporting the CPGA was a lifelong interest, Tucker's true passion was helping others in need in palliative care. The driving force of that need, he explained, grew out of losing his mother when he was only 12.

In 2003, he took a course at Burlington's Carpenter Hospice before volunteering his time at Joseph Brant Memorial Hospital, where he gifted his time for 11 years.

His volunteerism is something that he sees as not only the right thing to do, but also his Christian ministry. So long as he is able, he wants to help in any way he can, including with animals.

“He did pet therapy with me,” said Mary Lamb, president of Animal Adoptions of Flamborough.

Lamb has known Tucker for at least 20 years, and while he was living in his house, he had dogs — first corgis then Norwegian elkhounds. Together, they would visit residents at Waterdown's long-term care facility, Alexander Place, and clients at Choices, an association that supports people with developmental disabilities.

Of all his accomplishments, Tucker said, it was his volunteering in the hospital that has given him the most joy.

“I did my best for everybody,” he said.

Now, he focuses on being a positive influence, wherever he goes.

“My main philosophy is be happy every day.”