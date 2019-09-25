'She was just blown over': Birth certificate found in Waterdown in old dresser returned to family

After retrieving it, she unfolded the thick paper and began to read.

“It was like everything just stopped and I realized I was holding this man’s birth certificate.”

Schaafsma took to social media for advice on what she should do with the document.

The paper indeed listed his parent’s names, where he was born and the year – 1933. “If the guy was alive, he’d only be 86 so he could still be alive, how do you go about not creepily finding somebody?”

After conferring with her daughter on what to do with the unique find, Schaafsma took to social media for some advice. She eventually took to Ancestry.com, which lead her on a journey she soon won’t forget.

After going through a spiderweb of connections on Ancestry, Schaafsma made a connection with a woman in England.

The woman sent her an obituary of Williams’s brother who had passed in London. It listed other family members and that is what lead Schaafsmaa to find his niece.

She first spoke with the niece’s husband and relayed her tale before reading out the names on the certificate.

“I could hear him gasp.”

And the niece. Well, “she was just over the moon.”

After meeting and talking with the couple, whom Schaafsma said is quite private and wish to remain anonymous, she learned that Williams had passed a few years ago but has children, whom will be presented with their dad’s birth certificate.