'She was just blown over': Birth certificate found in Waterdown in old dresser returned to family

The birth certificate that spent the last 86 years in the top right drawer of a dresser has been returned to a relative of David Williams – the name on the embossed paper.
“She was just blown over,” said Julie Schaafsma, referring to the phone call she had with William’s niece.
The serendipitous moment of connecting with the family came after weeks of research trying to find the proper home for the piece of ancestral history.
“I just knew that it wasn’t mine to keep, I needed to find the rightful owners,” she said.
It all began with Schaafsma looking for a do-it-yourself project. The craft enthusiast was looking online for inspiration when she scrolled past a dresser that was in a sorry state.
“It was so old and it was all broken and dirty and so sad looking,” she said.
Schaafsma picked up the dresser in May and spent the next few months giving the piece a facelift. She started on the drawers and by August was working on the dresser.
As she was vacuuming and dusting out one side of the piece of furniture, a piece of paper flipped out – a receipt from the 1950s.
“I opened it up and had a good hoot and holler because it was a super old receipt,” she said.
When Schaafsma returned to work on the other side of the decrepit furniture, a mystery awaited her. This time in the form of another piece of thicker paper that she initially mistook for another receipt.
After retrieving it, she unfolded the thick paper and began to read.
“It was like everything just stopped and I realized I was holding this man’s birth certificate.”
Schaafsma took to social media for advice on what she should do with the document.
The paper indeed listed his parent’s names, where he was born and the year – 1933. “If the guy was alive, he’d only be 86 so he could still be alive, how do you go about not creepily finding somebody?”
After conferring with her daughter on what to do with the unique find, Schaafsma took to social media for some advice. She eventually took to Ancestry.com, which lead her on a journey she soon won’t forget.
After going through a spiderweb of connections on Ancestry, Schaafsma made a connection with a woman in England.
The woman sent her an obituary of Williams’s brother who had passed in London. It listed other family members and that is what lead Schaafsmaa to find his niece.
She first spoke with the niece’s husband and relayed her tale before reading out the names on the certificate.
“I could hear him gasp.”
And the niece. Well, “she was just over the moon.”
After meeting and talking with the couple, whom Schaafsma said is quite private and wish to remain anonymous, she learned that Williams had passed a few years ago but has children, whom will be presented with their dad’s birth certificate.
The birth certificate that spent the last 86 years in the top right drawer of a dresser has been returned to a relative of David Williams – the name on the embossed paper.
“She was just blown over,” said Julie Schaafsma, referring to the phone call she had with William’s niece.
The serendipitous moment of connecting with the family came after weeks of research trying to find the proper home for the piece of ancestral history.
“I just knew that it wasn’t mine to keep, I needed to find the rightful owners,” she said.
It all began with Schaafsma looking for a do-it-yourself project. The craft enthusiast was looking online for inspiration when she scrolled past a dresser that was in a sorry state.
“It was so old and it was all broken and dirty and so sad looking,” she said.
Schaafsma picked up the dresser in May and spent the next few months giving the piece a facelift. She started on the drawers and by August was working on the dresser.
As she was vacuuming and dusting out one side of the piece of furniture, a piece of paper flipped out – a receipt from the 1950s.
“I opened it up and had a good hoot and holler because it was a super old receipt,” she said.
When Schaafsma returned to work on the other side of the decrepit furniture, a mystery awaited her. This time in the form of another piece of thicker paper that she initially mistook for another receipt.
After retrieving it, she unfolded the thick paper and began to read.
“It was like everything just stopped and I realized I was holding this man’s birth certificate.”
Schaafsma took to social media for advice on what she should do with the document.
The paper indeed listed his parent’s names, where he was born and the year – 1933. “If the guy was alive, he’d only be 86 so he could still be alive, how do you go about not creepily finding somebody?”
After conferring with her daughter on what to do with the unique find, Schaafsma took to social media for some advice. She eventually took to Ancestry.com, which lead her on a journey she soon won’t forget.
After going through a spiderweb of connections on Ancestry, Schaafsma made a connection with a woman in England.
The woman sent her an obituary of Williams’s brother who had passed in London. It listed other family members and that is what lead Schaafsmaa to find his niece.
She first spoke with the niece’s husband and relayed her tale before reading out the names on the certificate.
“I could hear him gasp.”
And the niece. Well, “she was just over the moon.”
After meeting and talking with the couple, whom Schaafsma said is quite private and wish to remain anonymous, she learned that Williams had passed a few years ago but has children, whom will be presented with their dad’s birth certificate.
The birth certificate that spent the last 86 years in the top right drawer of a dresser has been returned to a relative of David Williams – the name on the embossed paper.
“She was just blown over,” said Julie Schaafsma, referring to the phone call she had with William’s niece.
The serendipitous moment of connecting with the family came after weeks of research trying to find the proper home for the piece of ancestral history.
“I just knew that it wasn’t mine to keep, I needed to find the rightful owners,” she said.
It all began with Schaafsma looking for a do-it-yourself project. The craft enthusiast was looking online for inspiration when she scrolled past a dresser that was in a sorry state.
“It was so old and it was all broken and dirty and so sad looking,” she said.
Schaafsma picked up the dresser in May and spent the next few months giving the piece a facelift. She started on the drawers and by August was working on the dresser.
As she was vacuuming and dusting out one side of the piece of furniture, a piece of paper flipped out – a receipt from the 1950s.
“I opened it up and had a good hoot and holler because it was a super old receipt,” she said.
When Schaafsma returned to work on the other side of the decrepit furniture, a mystery awaited her. This time in the form of another piece of thicker paper that she initially mistook for another receipt.
After retrieving it, she unfolded the thick paper and began to read.
“It was like everything just stopped and I realized I was holding this man’s birth certificate.”
Schaafsma took to social media for advice on what she should do with the document.
The paper indeed listed his parent’s names, where he was born and the year – 1933. “If the guy was alive, he’d only be 86 so he could still be alive, how do you go about not creepily finding somebody?”
After conferring with her daughter on what to do with the unique find, Schaafsma took to social media for some advice. She eventually took to Ancestry.com, which lead her on a journey she soon won’t forget.
After going through a spiderweb of connections on Ancestry, Schaafsma made a connection with a woman in England.
The woman sent her an obituary of Williams’s brother who had passed in London. It listed other family members and that is what lead Schaafsmaa to find his niece.
She first spoke with the niece’s husband and relayed her tale before reading out the names on the certificate.
“I could hear him gasp.”
And the niece. Well, “she was just over the moon.”
After meeting and talking with the couple, whom Schaafsma said is quite private and wish to remain anonymous, she learned that Williams had passed a few years ago but has children, whom will be presented with their dad’s birth certificate.