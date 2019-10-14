Knowing the warning signs of a blood clot can save your life

Awareness is critical, and yet less than 50 per cent of Canadians know about thrombosis (or blood clots), a condition that is the underlying cause of the top three cardiovascular killers: heart attack, stroke and venous thromboembolism (VTE). Even more concerning is that only one in five Canadians is concerned about the impact of blood clots on their health.

This lack of knowledge is the impetus behind Thrombosis Canada’s C-L-O-T-S awareness campaign, which helps people recognize whether they are experiencing a blood clot in their lungs (a pulmonary embolism, or PE) or in their legs (a deep vein thrombosis, or DVT).

The C-L-O-T-S campaign is based on an acronym that highlights the most common and easy-to-understand warning signs for blood clots:

• Chest pain