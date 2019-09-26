Working out at work: Which factors influence the types of exercise you get on the job?

Maintaining an active lifestyle can be difficult, especially for those who work office jobs that require sitting at a desk for most of the day. To get around this problem, more people are using strategies to work out while they work, so FitRated decided to survey more than 2,000 workers to discover exactly how they were achieving the work-exercise balance.
Survey results showed that the majority of people will walk as often as possible throughout the workday in order to keep moving and burn more calories.
In fact, nearly 72% of respondents stated that taking short walks to stretch their legs or grab a cup of coffee was their go-to strategy for working out while at work. Additionally, 32% of people said that they prefer getting in just one long walk during the workday.
Also, for those who would love the opportunity to exercise more while working, one long walk was the most popular choice, with nearly 45% of people wanting to get more steps in every day. At the same time, even short walks are preferred to no walks at all, with 38% of people stating that, given the chance, they would take short walks during the workday.
Sitting for too long can take its toll on your health, so more and more employees are using desks that make it easier to be a little more active while getting things done at the office.
Standing desks are one of the most popular tools for accomplishing this goal. Beyond that, roughly 30% of people like treadmill desks when it comes to engaging in exercise while working. And 25% of people said they prefer using under-desk elliptical machines, while 26% of people like sitting on an exercise ball to engage their muscles while they work at their desk.
This survey also revealed that men and women exercise differently at work:
• While 24% of men surveyed said they’d be willing to do push-ups at work, 11% of women would enjoy taking that route.
• Women tend to prefer yoga and stretching for working out while on the job.
Despite their differences, women and men agree that stationary bikes are a smart way to exercise at work.
It turns out that different age groups prefer different types of workouts at the office as well:
• Baby boomers like taking short walks to break up the day, or even taking a dance break here and there.
• Generation X prefers working out at their desk, whether that means using a standing desk or a treadmill desk.
• Millennials are up for just about anything, whether it’s bodyweight exercises like squats or stretching with the help of yoga postures.
When broken down by the industry they work in, survey respondents showed that the type of work you do might influence the form of at-work exercise you prefer:
• Legal pros like standing desks, exercise balls, and under-desk ellipticals. However, they also try taking long walks, squatting, or simply taking the stairs when getting around the office.
• Individuals working in government and public administration positions prefer yoga and stretching during the workday.
For anyone seeking employment that will make it easier to stay in shape, the following industries came out on top as the most physically active:
1. Marketing and advertising
2. Construction
3. Wholesale and retail
Those who hope to avoid a job that will make it harder to stay active might want to steer clear of the following industries:
1. Government and public administration
2. Legal
3. Hotel, food services, and other hospitality
4. Technology
5. Information services and data processing
Getting to the gym for a full exercise session can be challenging for busy people putting in long hours at work. Therefore, employers who give their staff an opportunity to be active are preferred to those who require that their employees sit at a desk for the majority of the workday.
FitRated.com is a one-stop portal for unbiased reviews on a broad range of fitness equipment and informative articles on health-related topics.
