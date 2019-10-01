Running 2,000 days and counting

Through it all, Parker said there was only one close call — when he forgot to jog until 10 p.m.

“At 9:40 p.m., we were watching TV and I said, 'Donna! I haven’t jogged today,’” he recalled. “But apart from that — it was a one-off thing, I hope — I just accept this as a normal part of my day.”

So why did he decide to jog every day, for more than five years? Running is just something he always did — including long runs of 25 miles in Pembroke, the Around the Bay race and the Waterdown Centennial — and a jog in Sudbury in -40 C.

During his 28-year teaching career Parker plotted daily jogs with his class on two 24-foot long strips showing the Trans-Canada Highway from St. Johns to Nanaimo — something he dubbed "Jography.”

But after retiring in 1998, he began walking, and then jogging — with several streaks of 300 days of jogging 11 kilometres each day interrupted by being knocked down by dogs and an Achilles tendon injury.

Generally, Parker jogs at 7 or 8 a.m., although he will jog earlier if they are going on a trip — not that trips stop him — he once jogged on a cruise ship. His usual route is four and half times around the Elgin Street, Churchill Avenue, Parkside Drive, Mill Street block.

Weather doesn’t prevent him from jogging either.

“I will often change my route if it is snowing or we’ve had a big snowfall,” he said. “It’s not a question of whether I do it, it’s a question of how I do it — or sometimes when.

“I want to go every morning, but if it is prudent I will run at night, or I will jog in the afternoon — but that’s rare.”

On his 2,000th jog, Parker was surprised by some special guests — seven members of his family waiting outside — including two of his grandchildren who attend Carleton University — having left Toronto at 5 a.m. to be there for the 2,000th run.

“Several of them jogged with me for the whole five kilometres,” Parker said.

With 2,000 consecutive days in his rear-view mirror, Parker — an avid baseball fan — has set his sights on Baseball Hall of Famer Lou Gehrig’s famous iron man streak of 2,130 consecutive MLB games played, only cut short by his diagnosis with ALS.

Following that, Parker’s ultimate goal is another Hall of Famer, Cal Ripken Jr.’s all-time MLB record of 2,632 consecutive games — or in Parker’s case, consecutive days running.

And if he passes that?

“I will continue jogging, if I can,” he said, adding his ultimate goal is to inspire others to set their own walking or jogging goals to improve their well-being. “I’ll take a look at 3,000, but even if I weren’t able to go tomorrow or I had to end it at 1,700 or so, that’s fine.

“If I miss a day or two months — as long as I can continue to jog, I’m going to continue to jog.”

But, Parker said that streaks are fragile — like life itself.

“My streak will end one day,” he said. “When it does, I’ll set new goals.

“When it ends I’ll be able to say, ‘I’ve had a good run.’”