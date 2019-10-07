Waterdown student clinches cross-country title in CYO tyke race

A Grade 1 student at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Elementary School earned a first-place ribbon at the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board's cross-country meet Oct. 1.

Six-year-old Grace Parkes captured the title in the tyke minor girls' race after outracing her peers in the 1110-metre race.

The Waterdown student is among the 24,000 children to participate in one of the Catholic Youth Organization's five core programs. The not-for-profit youth service agency has a contract with Hamilton's Catholic school board to provide sports programs for boys and girls ages six to 13.

