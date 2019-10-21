Freelton Lions boost Juravinski Cancer Foundation

The Freelton Lions have been keeping busy giving back to the community.

Most recently, the local service club donated $1,000 to the Juravinski Hospital and Cancer Foundation — proceeds from Peg’s Grand Slam for Cancer Mushball Tournament.

Since 2013, the annual tourney held in memory of Freelton’s Peg Coverdale-Dowling, an avid ball player who lost her battle to cancer, has raised more than $17,000 for cancer research and patient support.

A committee of dedicated residents is responsible for the success of the tournament and the weekend-long event’s growth. Members include the Dowling family as well as community volunteers. The Freelton Lions do their part to support the mushball tourney by providing refreshments and food at the park for hungry players and fans.