Freelton Lions boost Juravinski Cancer Foundation

The Freelton Lions have been keeping busy giving back to the community.
Most recently, the local service club donated $1,000 to the Juravinski Hospital and Cancer Foundation — proceeds from Peg’s Grand Slam for Cancer Mushball Tournament.
Since 2013, the annual tourney held in memory of Freelton’s Peg Coverdale-Dowling, an avid ball player who lost her battle to cancer, has raised more than $17,000 for cancer research and patient support.
A committee of dedicated residents is responsible for the success of the tournament and the weekend-long event’s growth. Members include the Dowling family as well as community volunteers. The Freelton Lions do their part to support the mushball tourney by providing refreshments and food at the park for hungry players and fans.
The Freelton Lions Club welcomes both men and women to join them in their efforts to support many local projects and also some Lion’s sanctioned fundraisers. The service club meets at 7 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of each month, except in June and July, at the Freelton Lion’s Village, 390 Freelton Rd.
For more information please contact Freelton Lions Club President Ken Henderson at 905 659-7671 or membership chairperson Bob Lanktree at 906 659-1021.
