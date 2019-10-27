Former Waterdown resident makes 'It' in Hollywood debut

“It” has come for a former Waterdown resident.
In just under three years, Kevin Allan Hess achieved what most working actors wait their whole careers for — the chance to be in a major motion picture.
“I’m still trying to soak that in,” he said. “I’ve always thought, “Oh, I wish one day I would see my mug on the big screen and then it happened."
His Hollywood debut is in an adaptation of a Stephen King novel, no less.
Hess, who appears in "It: Chapter 2," said that like most youngsters growing up, he wanted to be an actor. But that has he got older, he figured it was just a phase and moved in a different direction.
“I just kind of let it go because I figured, maybe it’s just not in the cards."
Then about three years ago, Hess received a Facebook message from an acquaintance about casting call for the role of a chief in a documentary.
“I was kinda hesitant about it,” he said.
After some encouragement from his wife and aunt, he sent a headshot photo to the directors.
It didn't take much time before he got the news: "You got the part, you fit the part perfectly," he said.
Since that moment, Hess has been cast in shows like “Paranormal Survivor,” the Keifer Sutherland-helmed “Designated Survivor” and, most recently, a role in “IT: Chapter Two.”
“It’s just been going up and up and up ever since,” he said.
The actor, from Six Nations, grew up in Waterdown and now lives in Brantford.
Hess has an easygoing nature that has served him well in his new venture as directors like to work with him.
“I’m just open to whatever — whatever suggestions or whatever they got to tell me,” he said.
Hess loves the creative process and taking on new roles. He plans to continue working and auditioning for roles, waiting for his next break. So far, he acknowledged, he's been lucky.
Filmed primarily in Port Hope, with some exterior shots taken in Ancaster, Hamilton and Toronto, "It: Chapter Two" sees Hess play the role of a Shokopiwah man, who learns the secret to defeating the entity that possessed the small town of Derry.
He enjoyed his experiences on the "It: Chapter Two" and said that he'd love to work on another thriller or action film — hopefully alongside someone like Jason Momoa or Keanu Reeves.
“Maybe even The Rock."
"It: Chapter Two" is currently in theatres.
“It” has come for a former Waterdown resident.
In just under three years, Kevin Allan Hess achieved what most working actors wait their whole careers for — the chance to be in a major motion picture.
“I’m still trying to soak that in,” he said. “I’ve always thought, “Oh, I wish one day I would see my mug on the big screen and then it happened."
His Hollywood debut is in an adaptation of a Stephen King novel, no less.
Hess, who appears in "It: Chapter 2," said that like most youngsters growing up, he wanted to be an actor. But that has he got older, he figured it was just a phase and moved in a different direction.
“I just kind of let it go because I figured, maybe it’s just not in the cards."
Then about three years ago, Hess received a Facebook message from an acquaintance about casting call for the role of a chief in a documentary.
“I was kinda hesitant about it,” he said.
After some encouragement from his wife and aunt, he sent a headshot photo to the directors.
It didn't take much time before he got the news: "You got the part, you fit the part perfectly," he said.
Since that moment, Hess has been cast in shows like “Paranormal Survivor,” the Keifer Sutherland-helmed “Designated Survivor” and, most recently, a role in “IT: Chapter Two.”
“It’s just been going up and up and up ever since,” he said.
The actor, from Six Nations, grew up in Waterdown and now lives in Brantford.
Hess has an easygoing nature that has served him well in his new venture as directors like to work with him.
“I’m just open to whatever — whatever suggestions or whatever they got to tell me,” he said.
Hess loves the creative process and taking on new roles. He plans to continue working and auditioning for roles, waiting for his next break. So far, he acknowledged, he's been lucky.
Filmed primarily in Port Hope, with some exterior shots taken in Ancaster, Hamilton and Toronto, "It: Chapter Two" sees Hess play the role of a Shokopiwah man, who learns the secret to defeating the entity that possessed the small town of Derry.
He enjoyed his experiences on the "It: Chapter Two" and said that he'd love to work on another thriller or action film — hopefully alongside someone like Jason Momoa or Keanu Reeves.
“Maybe even The Rock."
"It: Chapter Two" is currently in theatres.
“It” has come for a former Waterdown resident.
In just under three years, Kevin Allan Hess achieved what most working actors wait their whole careers for — the chance to be in a major motion picture.
“I’m still trying to soak that in,” he said. “I’ve always thought, “Oh, I wish one day I would see my mug on the big screen and then it happened."
His Hollywood debut is in an adaptation of a Stephen King novel, no less.
Hess, who appears in "It: Chapter 2," said that like most youngsters growing up, he wanted to be an actor. But that has he got older, he figured it was just a phase and moved in a different direction.
“I just kind of let it go because I figured, maybe it’s just not in the cards."
Then about three years ago, Hess received a Facebook message from an acquaintance about casting call for the role of a chief in a documentary.
“I was kinda hesitant about it,” he said.
After some encouragement from his wife and aunt, he sent a headshot photo to the directors.
It didn't take much time before he got the news: "You got the part, you fit the part perfectly," he said.
Since that moment, Hess has been cast in shows like “Paranormal Survivor,” the Keifer Sutherland-helmed “Designated Survivor” and, most recently, a role in “IT: Chapter Two.”
“It’s just been going up and up and up ever since,” he said.
The actor, from Six Nations, grew up in Waterdown and now lives in Brantford.
Hess has an easygoing nature that has served him well in his new venture as directors like to work with him.
“I’m just open to whatever — whatever suggestions or whatever they got to tell me,” he said.
Hess loves the creative process and taking on new roles. He plans to continue working and auditioning for roles, waiting for his next break. So far, he acknowledged, he's been lucky.
Filmed primarily in Port Hope, with some exterior shots taken in Ancaster, Hamilton and Toronto, "It: Chapter Two" sees Hess play the role of a Shokopiwah man, who learns the secret to defeating the entity that possessed the small town of Derry.
He enjoyed his experiences on the "It: Chapter Two" and said that he'd love to work on another thriller or action film — hopefully alongside someone like Jason Momoa or Keanu Reeves.
“Maybe even The Rock."
"It: Chapter Two" is currently in theatres.