Former Waterdown resident makes 'It' in Hollywood debut

Since that moment, Hess has been cast in shows like “Paranormal Survivor,” the Keifer Sutherland-helmed “Designated Survivor” and, most recently, a role in “IT: Chapter Two.”

“It’s just been going up and up and up ever since,” he said.

The actor, from Six Nations, grew up in Waterdown and now lives in Brantford.

Hess has an easygoing nature that has served him well in his new venture as directors like to work with him.

“I’m just open to whatever — whatever suggestions or whatever they got to tell me,” he said.

Hess loves the creative process and taking on new roles. He plans to continue working and auditioning for roles, waiting for his next break. So far, he acknowledged, he's been lucky.

Filmed primarily in Port Hope, with some exterior shots taken in Ancaster, Hamilton and Toronto, "It: Chapter Two" sees Hess play the role of a Shokopiwah man, who learns the secret to defeating the entity that possessed the small town of Derry.

He enjoyed his experiences on the "It: Chapter Two" and said that he'd love to work on another thriller or action film — hopefully alongside someone like Jason Momoa or Keanu Reeves.

“Maybe even The Rock."

"It: Chapter Two" is currently in theatres.