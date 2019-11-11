Flamborough remembers

Flamborough was home to Remembrance Day ceremonies in Waterdown and Lynden Nov. 11.
Both the Beverly and Waterdown branches of the Royal Canadian Legion hosted ceremonies at the cenotaph in Lynden and Waterdown, respectively.
Waterdown District High School hosted veteran Bob Thomas, who spoke to students at a Remembrance Day assembly at the Parkside Drive school.
