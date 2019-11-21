GIFT OF GIVING: 5 organizations host holiday drives

The season of giving is now upon us. Looking to make the holidays merry and bright for those in need right here in Flamborough? Here are five organizations that are accepting donations this festive season.

1. Animal Adoptions of Flamborough

Located at 1269 Centre Rd., the no-kill animal shelter hosts an ongoing bottle drive to raise the funds for the animals in its care. Bottles can be dropped off at the shelter daily between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. The non-profit organization is always in need of bedding, blankets, cat litter and anything else that would make the animals more comfortable. Check out their wish list online at anadoptflam.com/wish-list.

2. Hamilton Fire Department Toy Drives

Fire Station 24 in Waterdown is once again participating in CHML’s Operation Santa Claus Toy Truck Drive, which will support of the Children’s Fund. Until Dec. 13, residents can drop off unwrapped toys at the station located on Parkside Drive just west of Hamilton Street North.

3. Flamborough Food Bank

Serving an increasing number of families and individuals in need, the Flamborough Food Bank is always looking for donations of fresh and non-perishable foods to serve its clients. In addition, the food bank, located at 1432 Centre Rd., welcomes donations of toiletries, personal hygiene products and household items. It is also running a Secret Santa program that connects community members with children and families in need. For more information, to take part in the Secret Santa program or to coordinate a donation drop off, email flamborough1@hotmail.com.

4. Food with Grace

The Waterdown-based food bank is seeking the community’s assistance to help fill Christmas hampers with fresh and non-perishable food items. Food with Grace at 157 Mill St. North welcomes donations to replenish its shelves and stuff hampers full of items for those in need. For more information, email foodwgrace@graceanglicanwaterdown.org.

5. Flamborough Connects