VW ID. Space Vizzion Concept debut

LOS ANGELES, CA. - On the eve of the Los Angeles Auto Show, Volkswagen offered a sneak peek preview of the latest addition to their electrically-powered lineup with the ID. Space Vizzion.
It is a five-door “crossover of tomorrow” that, according to VW, combines the “aerodynamic characteristics of a Gran Turismo tourer with the spacious utility of an SUV”.
The ID. Space Vizzion builds on Volkswagen’s Modular Electric Drive Matrix (MEB) platform featuring an 82 kWh underfloor battery that can provide 2o5 kW of power through a rear drive electric motor.
In optional 4Motion configuration, a 75 kW front motor adds to the power mix for a combined 250 kW effort towards a 175 km/h top speed and a 5.4 second 0-100 km acceleration time. The electric power system boasts up to a 590 km (300 mile) range and can be recharged to 80 percent capacity within half an hour.
The ID. Space Vizzion concept perches on 22-inch wheels with a wide stance, pulled-forward “A” pillars, slippery curves, an elongated shape, airstream openings and sleek lines promising optimal aerodynamics.
With the front end and roof designed to allow airflow, the range-maximizing drag coefficient measures 0.24.
Styling accents include a black hood that merges stylistically with the high gloss black panoramic glass roof, digital door handles, LED matrix headlights, light strips and honeycomb-style LED DRLs.
Inside, the ID. Space Vizzion’s interior, unconstrained by traditional powertrain design limitations, offers an elevated viewpoint above the underfloor battery and maximum room for four (or optional five) passengers with 586 litres of luggage room accessed via the rear hatchback.
The all-digital cockpit features intuitive controls in minimalistic style centred around five components - an interactive ID. Light system that controls everything from 30-colour ambient lighting to navigation, connectivity, emergency assists and more, a multifunction steering wheel, an Augmented Reality (AR) heads-up display, a smallish digital mini display in front of the driver and a larger centrally-located, 15.6-inch horizontal touchscreen, also angled towards the driver.
Gear selection is controlled through a right-hand steering column switch.
Plastics will be banned for future production plans and sustainable interior materials include AppleSkin a new plant-based leatherette partly comprised from residual matter from apple juice production.
The ID. Space Vizzion is the seventh concept to be explored in Volkswagen’s new electrically-powered lineup, following the original ID., the ID. Crozz, ID. Buzz, ID. Vizzion, ID. Buggy and ID. Roomzz.
But this latest concept is more than just a flight of fancy and styling exercise.
Volkswagen has concrete plans to sell up to three million electric vehicles per year by 2025.
And, following up on last month’s production start of the ID. 3, VW plans to refine some form of the ID. Space Vizzion (possibly in five-door and wagon layouts) into a production version that they can bring to market in Canada by 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA. - On the eve of the Los Angeles Auto Show, Volkswagen offered a sneak peek preview of the latest addition to their electrically-powered lineup with the ID. Space Vizzion.
It is a five-door “crossover of tomorrow” that, according to VW, combines the “aerodynamic characteristics of a Gran Turismo tourer with the spacious utility of an SUV”.
The ID. Space Vizzion builds on Volkswagen’s Modular Electric Drive Matrix (MEB) platform featuring an 82 kWh underfloor battery that can provide 2o5 kW of power through a rear drive electric motor.
In optional 4Motion configuration, a 75 kW front motor adds to the power mix for a combined 250 kW effort towards a 175 km/h top speed and a 5.4 second 0-100 km acceleration time. The electric power system boasts up to a 590 km (300 mile) range and can be recharged to 80 percent capacity within half an hour.
The ID. Space Vizzion concept perches on 22-inch wheels with a wide stance, pulled-forward “A” pillars, slippery curves, an elongated shape, airstream openings and sleek lines promising optimal aerodynamics.
With the front end and roof designed to allow airflow, the range-maximizing drag coefficient measures 0.24.
Styling accents include a black hood that merges stylistically with the high gloss black panoramic glass roof, digital door handles, LED matrix headlights, light strips and honeycomb-style LED DRLs.
Inside, the ID. Space Vizzion’s interior, unconstrained by traditional powertrain design limitations, offers an elevated viewpoint above the underfloor battery and maximum room for four (or optional five) passengers with 586 litres of luggage room accessed via the rear hatchback.
The all-digital cockpit features intuitive controls in minimalistic style centred around five components - an interactive ID. Light system that controls everything from 30-colour ambient lighting to navigation, connectivity, emergency assists and more, a multifunction steering wheel, an Augmented Reality (AR) heads-up display, a smallish digital mini display in front of the driver and a larger centrally-located, 15.6-inch horizontal touchscreen, also angled towards the driver.
Gear selection is controlled through a right-hand steering column switch.
Plastics will be banned for future production plans and sustainable interior materials include AppleSkin a new plant-based leatherette partly comprised from residual matter from apple juice production.
The ID. Space Vizzion is the seventh concept to be explored in Volkswagen’s new electrically-powered lineup, following the original ID., the ID. Crozz, ID. Buzz, ID. Vizzion, ID. Buggy and ID. Roomzz.
But this latest concept is more than just a flight of fancy and styling exercise.
Volkswagen has concrete plans to sell up to three million electric vehicles per year by 2025.
And, following up on last month’s production start of the ID. 3, VW plans to refine some form of the ID. Space Vizzion (possibly in five-door and wagon layouts) into a production version that they can bring to market in Canada by 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA. - On the eve of the Los Angeles Auto Show, Volkswagen offered a sneak peek preview of the latest addition to their electrically-powered lineup with the ID. Space Vizzion.
It is a five-door “crossover of tomorrow” that, according to VW, combines the “aerodynamic characteristics of a Gran Turismo tourer with the spacious utility of an SUV”.
The ID. Space Vizzion builds on Volkswagen’s Modular Electric Drive Matrix (MEB) platform featuring an 82 kWh underfloor battery that can provide 2o5 kW of power through a rear drive electric motor.
In optional 4Motion configuration, a 75 kW front motor adds to the power mix for a combined 250 kW effort towards a 175 km/h top speed and a 5.4 second 0-100 km acceleration time. The electric power system boasts up to a 590 km (300 mile) range and can be recharged to 80 percent capacity within half an hour.
The ID. Space Vizzion concept perches on 22-inch wheels with a wide stance, pulled-forward “A” pillars, slippery curves, an elongated shape, airstream openings and sleek lines promising optimal aerodynamics.
With the front end and roof designed to allow airflow, the range-maximizing drag coefficient measures 0.24.
Styling accents include a black hood that merges stylistically with the high gloss black panoramic glass roof, digital door handles, LED matrix headlights, light strips and honeycomb-style LED DRLs.
Inside, the ID. Space Vizzion’s interior, unconstrained by traditional powertrain design limitations, offers an elevated viewpoint above the underfloor battery and maximum room for four (or optional five) passengers with 586 litres of luggage room accessed via the rear hatchback.
The all-digital cockpit features intuitive controls in minimalistic style centred around five components - an interactive ID. Light system that controls everything from 30-colour ambient lighting to navigation, connectivity, emergency assists and more, a multifunction steering wheel, an Augmented Reality (AR) heads-up display, a smallish digital mini display in front of the driver and a larger centrally-located, 15.6-inch horizontal touchscreen, also angled towards the driver.
Gear selection is controlled through a right-hand steering column switch.
Plastics will be banned for future production plans and sustainable interior materials include AppleSkin a new plant-based leatherette partly comprised from residual matter from apple juice production.
The ID. Space Vizzion is the seventh concept to be explored in Volkswagen’s new electrically-powered lineup, following the original ID., the ID. Crozz, ID. Buzz, ID. Vizzion, ID. Buggy and ID. Roomzz.
But this latest concept is more than just a flight of fancy and styling exercise.
Volkswagen has concrete plans to sell up to three million electric vehicles per year by 2025.
And, following up on last month’s production start of the ID. 3, VW plans to refine some form of the ID. Space Vizzion (possibly in five-door and wagon layouts) into a production version that they can bring to market in Canada by 2022.