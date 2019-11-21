A cappella singers deliver A-level performance at international competition

A Hamilton-based a cappella group featuring about a dozen Niagara members has come home with the top prize, after a grade A level performance at an international conference of women who sing in a barbershop quartet style.

The A Cappella Showcase chorus rehearses once a week in Milgrove, near Waterdown in the city of Hamilton. Ranging in age from just nine years old to mid-80s, the 70-some women recently travelled to Sandusky, Ohio, for the Harmony, Inc. international convention and contests, an annual event going back more than 50 years, featuring competitions between female quartets and choruses.

St. Catharines’ Anne Dean, vice-president of the chorus, which is the local Harmony, Inc. chapter, said this year’s win was the fourth in the past 15 years and, at 83.7 per cent, the highest score the group has ever achieved.

In fact, she said, the score put them in the A-level for the first time and has been surpassed only once, in 2005, by a Chicago-based group that got 83.8 per cent — just one-tenth of a per cent higher.

Dean credits the success this year to the commitment of the singers, who travel weekly from diverse locations across Ontario — including Oakville, Brampton, Guelph and Orangeville — to the Millgrove Community Centre, in order to master the four-part harmony form. She said there are about a dozen members from Niagara.

“We worked very, very hard this year,” said Dean, a retired music teacher and former vice-principal with the District School Board of Niagara.

She said the group also has an ace up their collective sleeve in the form of director Jordan Travis, who is also a music competition judge and an international coach.

“We have a fabulous, fabulous director,” she said. “We’re just really, really lucky to have him. We get the best of him every week.”

As a former music educator, Dean said she wanted to find a way to keep melody in her life after retirement. That and the companionship are what keeps her coming back every week.

“It’s just — you’ve got 70 women to hang out with and travel and go away with,” she said. “It’s a great international organization.”