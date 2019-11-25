This Toronto couple makes $150,000 together. They buy organic, take foodie getaways and spoil their dog. Can they save for a home?

In our new Smart Money series, #MillennialMoney, we ask members of the Toronto avocado toast generation to record every penny they spend in a week. Then, using tips from a financial adviser, we ask them to record another week’s spending to see how much they can save. Will they fail or succeed?

On a typical workday, Mila and Sean wake up at 6 a.m. and head to their crossfit class for a 45-minute workout. For the couple, exercise is a priority, and together, they spend $372 a month on fitness — including a membership for each at the F45 Training studio and another membership with ClassPass, which provides access to Pilates, barre, yoga and other classes at a variety of fitness studios and gyms. After sweating it out, they’ll head home, shower, and occasionally have enough time for breakfast and lunch prep.

The pair, who work in the same building, usually arrive by 9 a.m. with their dog Caramel, who plops down in his bed in the office. If they’ve prepared breakfast, they’ll eat at their desks. If not, it’s a breakfast sandwich on the way in. The same goes for lunch — it’s either a tupperware they bring from home or a Ritual order for pick up around noon.

Their workday ends at 5 p.m. They try to prioritize cooking at home, which means grabbing groceries at places with organic selections, like Cumbrae’s butcher for a steak or cured meats for charcuterie.

There are no rest days. On weekends, they’ll find time to fit in a workout in the morning before running errands in the afternoon. In the evening, the duo spends the night out grabbing drinks with friends.

Because of their joint rent, the two say that they aren’t living pay cheque to pay cheque and are willing to spend money on concert tickets, trying out new restaurants and travelling. In fact, they’re often able to save upwards of $1,500 per month.

In terms of long-term savings, Sean hopes to beat the avocado toast millennial myth to buy a home — though he admits he’s still a ways away. Mila’s savings are going toward paying off her student debt, an emergency fund for their beloved dog, and the rest going toward short-term vacations.

We asked them to record everything they bought in a week so a money coach could analyze their spending. Here’s what happened:

The expert: Janet Gray, a certified financial planner with Money Coaches Canada, notes that “Mila and Sean like to travel and eat out, mostly on the weekends.” Here are the three tips she gave the couple to see if they could save spend less than $1,000 in week two:

> Have a set amount that you want to spend in each category (dining out, travel, adult beverages)