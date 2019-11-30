Santa Claus comes to Flamborough

Community 10:34 PM by Mac Christie Flamborough Review

Thousands crammed the streets of downtown Waterdown for the 2019 Flamborough Santa Claus Parade on Saturday, Nov. 30.

The annual parade featured a variety of bands, floats and the big guy himself and got underway at 6:30 p.m.

Paradegoers secured their seats early by setting up chairs along the parade route prior to the magical event.

