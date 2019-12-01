Exploring new levels of luxury in Las Vegas

Visitors can enter the lower truck cab and make their way up through the interior of the sculpture to a viewing platform at the top, 18.4 metres above the ground.

Canadian superstar Celine Dion has ended her multi-year contract with Caesar’s Palace and is now on a world tour. She vacated her comfy pied de terre at Caesar’s and the owners redecorated the suite with modern Japanese art.

You can go see it, but it’ll cost you $35,000 per night. The three-bedroom apartment is 10,300 square feet, including a 436 square-metre patio with a Japanese-inspired onsen tub overlooking The Las Vegas Strip from seven floors up.

Canadian singer Justin Bieber rented the suite to host his 21st birthday party.

Dion’s former digs are now known as Nobu Villa and is the star of the Nobu Hotel — a hotel within a hotel. Actor Robert De Niro, renowned Japanese chef Nobu Matsuhisa and film producer Meir Teper opened their boutique hotel inside Caesar’s Palace in 2013. It was their first and they’ll have 20 by 2020.

Finished with elaborate art and decor it even has those heated Japanese toilets that spray and wash. The Nobu Hotel occupies seven floors within Caesar’s Palace.

LVCVA has persuaded each of the large hotels and casinos within the city to assign a knowledgeable staff member to conduct public tours of the art work within their property.

The Bellagio Resort opened next door to Caesar’s Palace on the Las Vegas Strip in 1998. The hotel has 3,015 rooms and was sold earlier this year by MGM Resorts for $4.25 billion. It has an in-house art gallery off the lobby with a $10 admission price, but there’s no fee to see the 2,000 large glass flowers that artist Dale Chihuly used to cover 185 square metres of the lobby’s ceiling.

When hotelier Sheldon Adelson, one of the richest men in the world, and his wife Mariam returned from a vacation in Venice, Italy, he felt everyone should see that historic city, but without the expense of getting there — so he built the Venetian Hotel on the Las Vegas Strip, according to Aldo Moretti at Venetian marketing.

The Venetian — the world’s largest hotel when it opened in 1999 with 4,049 suites, but since surpassed by Adelson’s Venetian Hotel in Macao — was designed to replicate Venice.

A 1/2-kilometre canal runs through the hotel with singing gondoliers rowing visitors through the hotel in authentic Venetian gondolas.

A 3.5-metre-deep pond outside the hotel has gondolas floating along the side of Vegas’ famous strip.

Moretti, our guide through the hotel was once a singing gondolier himself. “We can all sing, we just can’t all sing well,” he said.

There are plazas in the Venetian that have ceilings that look like the Sistine Chapel, painted by Michelangelo wannabees.

In one plaza sits a 150-year-old gondola that introduced a new luxury feature — an enclosed cabin with elaborate decorations. It includes blinds that can be rolled down to keep prying eyes from seeing who is inside. The blinds can be partially opened to let in light or peek out and became known as venetian blinds.