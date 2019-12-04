Longtime Waterdown physician Dr. James Faught retires

After more than 40 years practicing medicine in Waterdown, Dr. James Faught is retiring.

The longtime doctor handed over his practice Dec. 2, but will remain in the office throughout December. To celebrate his retirement, staff are hosting an open house at the Waterdown Legion on Friday, Dec. 6.

Jill Scarrow, who works in Faught’s office, said while the celebration was originally going to take place at the 288 Dundas St. East office, it quickly outgrew the space, necessitating the move to the Legion.

“He’s an unbelievable man and he’s very much going to be missed.” - Jill Scarrow

“He’s just the most respectful, kindest man,” she said of Faught. “He’s dear to so many people’s hearts.

“Patients have been coming in and saying their goodbyes and the tears people have (shed) would blow your mind.”

Scarrow said Faught has served the Waterdown community since 1978, starting behind Langford’s Pharmacy, which is where Second Time Around is now located. Then in 1979, Faught moved to the current location of Bicycle Works, before moving to his current location at 288 Dundas St. East in 1985.

Scarrow said Faught currently has 1,800 patients rostered, but staff suspects that over the years he has likely seen 2,500 people from the Waterdown and Flamborough areas.

In some cases, Faught has patients from three generations of the same family.

“He even has people he has delivered, where he is now taking care of their children.”