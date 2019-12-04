Carlisle women boost The Purse Project fundraiser

A group of close to 70 Carlisle women banded together to donate more than 130 purses to The Purse Project.

The group of women, who met up for a party at West Avenue Cider on 8th Concession West on Nov 27, donated 131 purses to the cause, which provides purses filled with personal care items for women in need.

The Purse Project Halton and Waterdown chapter is organized by Jill MacKellar and Gayla Matos and collected purses over the month of November. While the final total is not yet known, MacKellar said the Carlisle group aided them greatly in reaching their goal of 300 purses.

“A huge thank you to all of you for your amazing generosity,” she said. “We are just totally blown away.

“Thank you so much — we really, really are overwhelmed.” - Jill MacKellar

The Purse Project was started in October 2016 by Sarah Boville and Mandi Neiser in the Niagara area, The pair were inspired by Angel Freedman of Toronto, who started an initiative called “Fill a Purse for a Sister,” in which purses were filled with items women in a shelter would need and delivered them to shelters in time for Christmas.

MacKellar said Boville and Neiser saw there was a need in Niagara and the project took off — with a Hamilton chapter following shortly after. Between the two groups, since 2016, they have donated over 6,000 purses to women in need.

MacKellar said she and Matos originally got involved in the project by adding handwritten notes to the purses, so the women would “receive a note of blessing and encouragement.”

But she said the pair felt like they could do more, so they decided to start a Halton and Waterdown chapter of the organization.

While many people think they donate to shelters, Matos said shelters are very well-known and are often inundated with donations at Christmas.