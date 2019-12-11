Women of Waterdown steps up to help Food with Grace this holiday season

When Nicole McBrayne moved to Waterdown from Halifax six years ago, she found herself wondering how she could get involved with her new community.

She came across a Facebook group that called itself the Women of Waterdown (WOW). So she introduced herself and waited for a reply.

The group responded.

McBrayne said the group informed her of events sometimes hosted by members, like going out for a drink or networking. The page has 1,500 members and most are professional women.

“No one judges anybody, it’s such a safe space to kind of put yourself out there,” she said.

The group has also taken on local causes, such as supporting Alexander Place seniors during last year's holiday gift drive. This year, the Women of Waterdown decided to collect presents and food for Food with Grace clients.

“I really didn’t think this community had families in need," said McBrayne, who was surprised to learn that more than 30 families signed up to receive some assistance and accept gift donations for their children this holiday season.

“The amount of development that’s going on here, you wouldn’t think that this is that type of community," she said. "A lot of people are being left behind.”

After receiving the list of clients' holiday wishes, McBrayne — who helps moderate the Facebook group page alongside founder Shirley Stewart-Bracken and Maureen McCartney — reached out to the Mill Street and 5 American House to hold a fundraiser.

The November event was a smashing success.