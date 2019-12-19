Waterdown's Sheila Latner awarded Sovereign's Medal for Volunteers

Waterdown Royal Canadian Legion Branch 551 president Sheila Latner has been awarded the Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers.

Latner, who has been a member of the legion since 1997 and served as president since 2007, was presented with the medal during the legion’s volunteer appreciation event Sunday, Dec. 15. She said she was honoured to receive the award.

“I’m so honoured to be recognized for something I love to do,” she said. “I love to volunteer my time and be part of this organization.”

The prestigious award, which is administered by the Governor General, recognizes exceptional volunteer achievements from across Canada and abroad, celebrating a wide range of voluntary contributions.

Latner found out about the award in November over the phone and said it was surreal to get the news.

“I cried,” she said, adding she was at the legion in Waterdown tabulating the branch’s Poppy Fund results.

Bob Thomas, the third vice president and veterans service officer at the Waterdown legion, presented Latner with her award and said she could have attended a special reception in her honour.

“However, in her humble and low-key way, Sheila chose to have the award presented in the presence of her comrades and friends,” Thomas said. “She has donated literally thousands of hours of her time to keeping out good ship Branch 551 Waterdown Royal Canadian Legion, not only afloat, but sailing forward into the future.”