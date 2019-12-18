Hot tenting is the way to winter camp in comfort

Hot tenting — which, just in case you don’t know, means having a source of heat inside your tent — beats cold camping, hands down.

I remember sleeping in my four-season tent at the end of a long and cold February day of snowshoeing through deep snow in Algonquin Park.

It was -27 C when I crawled out of my tent in the morning.

The bindings of my snowshoes and my boots were covered with a thick layer of ice that I had to chisel off before I could get anywhere. With frozen fingers and toes, I made slow progress to my car parked at the access point.