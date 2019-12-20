Celebrating the career of Dr. James Faught

“When I came it was a village, in the true sense of the word,” Faught said of Waterdown. “There was hardly a house in town that I hadn’t been in.

“It was different then than now,” he continued. “We did a lot of house calls — I still do a lot of house calls, but it was universal then — we all did a lot of house calls.”

Faught said his favourite part of working in Waterdown is the people of the community.

“I love the people,” he said. “I love the little kids, I love the elderly.

“I’ve known them so long and I know them so well — I‘ll miss the people.”

In fact, he often had several generations of the same family in his care — including the children of babies he delivered.

“I know their grandkids or I know their grandparents — and know them well,” he said. “It’s an unusual job, a family doctor, but what a privilege to be part of people’s lives.”

Faught’s patients, who lined up out the door of the legion to see him, said the feeling was mutual.

Keith Moorse, a longtime patient, said Faught’s retirement is emotional, adding he didn’t make you feel like a patient.

“When I think of him, I think of a friend, not a doctor,” said Moorse. “I will miss him.”

Meanwhile, Tim Langford -- the former owner of Langford Pharmacy in Waterdown -- said he remembers meeting Faught in the old Langford Pharmacy building when he was introduced by his father.

“He became my doctor, my mother’s doctor, my family’s doctor,” he said. “Having had the pharmacy in town, I’ve dealt with every family physician in Hamilton, Burlington and Oakville.

“I say this with a little bit of bias, because he looked after my family — there is none better,” he said. “His bedside manner, combined with his medical knowledge and his ability to understand the total situation is second to none.”

Irene Huffman, who worked for Faught for more than 37 years, said the experience has been awesome.

“He’s an awesome person, and awesome boss,” she said. “He’s one of a kind.”

Faught said his staff — both current and past — have been phenomenal.

“I love them all — they’re just so good,” he said.

He admitted he hasn’t given a lot of thought to what he’s going to do with his newfound free time, but expects to play more hockey and see more of six children and nine grandchildren.

While Faught said the open house was a chance to say goodbye to his patients.

“I hate being the centre of attention, but it’s really nice to be able to see some patients who have become friends.”