Celebrating the career of Dr. James Faught

More than 300 people turned out to the Waterdown Legion in early December for an open house to celebrate the career of longtime Waterdown physician Dr. James Faught, who retired Dec. 1.
Faught said he and his wife Bev -- just retired in November after a career as a cardiovascular research nurse -- decided it was a good time. But he admitted it was a difficult decision.
“I love my work, but there’s got to be a time,” he said.
A Hamilton native, who went to medical school at Western University, Faught did his residency at McMaster and after graduation worked for a year in northern British Columbia — just south of the Yukon border.
“I went from there to Waterdown — and I’ve been here ever since,” he said.
Faught started his practice in Waterdown on Labour Day weekend in 1978 and said he was attracted to Waterdown because he wanted to work in a small town.
“Even though I grew up in Hamilton, I’d never been to Waterdown,” he said, adding he looked at practising in Listowel and Beamsville before deciding on Waterdown.
In addition to his family practice, Faught was on the active staff at Jo Brant for 35 years and did obstetrics at the hospital for 25 years.
Faught’s first office was behind the old Langford pharmacy — now Second Time Around — before moving to the building which now houses Bicycle Works, and eventually to his location at 288 Dundas St. E. in 1985.
Faught said he and longtime Waterdown dentist Dr. Kenneth Chan built the building together. When Chan moved to his new location down the street, Faught took over the whole building.
“When I came it was a village, in the true sense of the word,” Faught said of Waterdown. “There was hardly a house in town that I hadn’t been in.
“It was different then than now,” he continued. “We did a lot of house calls — I still do a lot of house calls, but it was universal then — we all did a lot of house calls.”
Faught said his favourite part of working in Waterdown is the people of the community.
“I love the people,” he said. “I love the little kids, I love the elderly.
“I’ve known them so long and I know them so well — I‘ll miss the people.”
In fact, he often had several generations of the same family in his care — including the children of babies he delivered.
“I know their grandkids or I know their grandparents — and know them well,” he said. “It’s an unusual job, a family doctor, but what a privilege to be part of people’s lives.”
Faught’s patients, who lined up out the door of the legion to see him, said the feeling was mutual.
Keith Moorse, a longtime patient, said Faught’s retirement is emotional, adding he didn’t make you feel like a patient.
“When I think of him, I think of a friend, not a doctor,” said Moorse. “I will miss him.”
Meanwhile, Tim Langford -- the former owner of Langford Pharmacy in Waterdown -- said he remembers meeting Faught in the old Langford Pharmacy building when he was introduced by his father.
“He became my doctor, my mother’s doctor, my family’s doctor,” he said. “Having had the pharmacy in town, I’ve dealt with every family physician in Hamilton, Burlington and Oakville.
“I say this with a little bit of bias, because he looked after my family — there is none better,” he said. “His bedside manner, combined with his medical knowledge and his ability to understand the total situation is second to none.”
Irene Huffman, who worked for Faught for more than 37 years, said the experience has been awesome.
“He’s an awesome person, and awesome boss,” she said. “He’s one of a kind.”
Faught said his staff — both current and past — have been phenomenal.
“I love them all — they’re just so good,” he said.
He admitted he hasn’t given a lot of thought to what he’s going to do with his newfound free time, but expects to play more hockey and see more of six children and nine grandchildren.
While Faught said the open house was a chance to say goodbye to his patients.
“I hate being the centre of attention, but it’s really nice to be able to see some patients who have become friends.”
