Community involvement key to Lynden Legion's success in 2020

With a dwindling membership due to the passing of many senior veterans, the Royal Canadian Legion branch in Lynden is reenvisioning itself and is looking to the hamlet’s residents to help ensure a sustainable future.

What was once a members-only club made up of servicemen and women — past and present — the Royal Canadian Legion welcomes community residents, with or without a membership.

A number of years ago, legion volunteers introduced community dinners to the venue, where a number of local residents took a bite out of burger nights. Later on, dinner functions were expanded to include a varied menu featuring chicken wings, tacos, chicken and perogies, pizza and sausage.

Thanks to late past-president Paul Barber, who was instrumental in expanding the legion’s food offerings, the legion slowly began to transform into a community hub, where residents could connect and engage with the Lynden Road facility.

“He really came in and tried to make it community based ... and get more people in the community active in the legion,” said the branch’s second vice-president, Pamela Mordue, who wears many hats, including volunteer co-ordinator, event scheduler and bar steward.

As it kicks off a new year and a new decade, the 47-member branch is looking to 2020 to help grow its presence in the community and get the word out about the legion facility and its mission. A web presence and social media are helping to do just that.

“We’re just trying to be more accessible to people to find out what we have going on,” said Mordue.

As it looks to transition into a community hall, something other legion branches in small communities have embraced, the Lynden branch has paired up with the one in St. George for events and fundraising initiatives.

With an ultimate goal of growing its membership, Mordue is also focused on growing its volunteer base, which would allow the Lynden legion to host more events and fundraisers. An increased number of volunteers would also mean the same people who generously donate their time don’t get burned out.

The local legion’s success wouldn't be possible without the community’s support.