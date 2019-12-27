Nova Scotia firm provides fireworks for Cuban bash

A second show the next night was fired off the roof and spectacular front steps of El Capitolio, Cuba’s government headquarters, which looks quite like the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington.

Since Cuba was colonized by the Spanish, Spain’s king, Felipe Vl, and his wife, Queen Letizia, attended Havana’s birthday party. It was the first time a Spanish monarch had visited the island.

More than one million Canadians visit Cuba each year, and the Cuban government invited a delegation of Canadian journalists to witness Havana’s anniversary.

The Canadian delegation arrived at the Iberostar Grand Packard hotel at the same time as the Spanish royalty, so we were shuffled off to a side lobby to register while the king and queen registered in the main lobby.

Iberostar is an international hotel chain with 109 hotels around the world, including three in Havana. The chain is wholly owned by 81-year-old Spanish billionaire Miguel Fluxa Rossello.

The company is sponsoring the classic car cruise on Jan. 5 that will start at the Habana Riviera by Iberostar. The 21-storey hotel on the Malecon, a wide boulevard running along the edge of the ocean, was annexed by Fidel Castro, as well as other Havana casinos, after he came to power in 1959.

The classic car parade will follow the Malecon, a popular gathering place for Havana’s low-income residents, along the ocean to the Iberostar Grand Packard.

The Grand Packard is the flagship for Iberostar’s 22 hotels on the island. It was built in 1911 as the Hotel Biscuit, but a total rebuilding of that hotel left only its original facades facing onto the wide promenade Paseo del Prado — the main street of Old Havana. The wide pedestrian boulevard between the east and west traffic lanes is popular with evening strollers as it’s furnished with shade trees, sculptured iron lions and marble benches.

The totally new hotel opened in September last year. Its upper floors and sixth floor infinity swimming pool overlooks the Malecon and Morro Castle across Havana Bay. And the hotel owns a 1942 Packard, which is available for rent with a chauffeur.

Pat Brennan was a guest of Cuba Tourism, which did not review or approve this story.