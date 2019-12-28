“There’s no one else to take care of us” — how women can, and should, achieve financial independence

Anyone’s “army of dollars” should speak loudly to investment personnel, no matter your gender. Are there questions women should be asking to ensure they are being treated equally?

If you choose to use a financial planner, be sure that what you’re being sold or what is being presented to you is clear and explained in a simple way. Don’t be afraid to ask questions. Also, do a bit of research first so your financial goals and objectives are laid out in advance. When you’re presented with ideas and products, you can then make an informed decision about their relevance to your plans. You want to make sure that the planner is putting your best interests first.

Are there additional barriers or challenges for women of colour as they accumulate wealth?

As women of colour, we may be the first or second generation of our family to go to university, or we may be children of immigrants. Our socio-economic backgrounds don’t necessarily provide us with financial guidance once we start earning more than our parents. It’s important to educate ourselves and find likeminded people for support. Immerse yourself in books, podcasts and videos about finances and don’t just keep what you have learned to yourself. Share it with your community and convey this knowledge to your children so they can do better themselves.

What’s the rule of thumb for women taking on student loan debt?

If you’re considering university, get a sense of the salary you’ll earn upon graduation, based on your degree. Don’t let your debt exceed your expected starting salary. Also, consider the cost of the same degree at various schools and consider what the degree will cost and what it will take to pay it off.

After graduation, you may need to move to a city that offers higher salaries so you can pay your debts more easily. Make sure you get a copy of your credit report to know what all your loans are. Determine the interest rate for each one and the different rules around each loan, including deferment options and the pros and cons of loan consolidation. Create a strategy for paying off your loans. The key is to pay more than the minimum monthly requirement as often as possible and be certain that the extra you pay is applied to the loan’s principle, not the interest.

Women generally earn less than men doing similar jobs. If I think I deserve a raise, how should I approach my boss?

Something women struggle with is doing negotiations and showcasing our work. Before making a move, list all of your accomplishments from the past six months.

Talk to your boss about how you’ve been doing and the possibility for a raise, given your accomplishments. Ask what requirements you’d need to meet to be in the best position to get a raise.

It’s important to put yourself on your boss’ radar, especially if he or she supervises other employees, and you also want to prevent the company from making the assumption that you’re okay where you are.

This interview has been edited and condensed.