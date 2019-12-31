Millennial Money: Focus on monthly tasks to hit 2020 goals

“People treat resolutions like a sprint when really it’s a marathon,” says Lauren Anastasio, (3) a certified financial planner at SoFi, an online lender. “Anytime you have a goal in mind, break it down into as many mini-goals as you can. You feel more accomplished and you have more momentum when you’re checking things off a to-do list.”

To build an emergency fund of $1,000, for example, you’ll need to save a little over $80 each month. Or if you’re set on conquering credit card debt, divide your current balance by 12 to see the monthly payment needed to meet that goal, with adjustments for any accruing interest charges if necessary.

BUILD DAILY HABITS

Your daily money management is the groundwork for achieving goals. Build habits that make accomplishing your monthly money tasks easier.

To get better at sticking to your budget, for example, set aside time at the end of each day to review what you spent and how well you followed your budget. Automate savings or debt payments to the extent that you can.

“A lot of building good money habits comes down to knowing your needs versus wants and having a spending plan so you know what obligations you’re meeting,” says Paul Golden, managing director of communications at the non-profit National Endowment for Financial Education. (4) “I’m a big fan of automating things so the habit is almost forced.”

GIVE YOURSELF A BREAK — AND A REWARD

Life happens. You might set a certain debt payment, then your car’s transmission blows — and drags your monthly budget down with it. Give yourself the flexibility to adjust the plan so you don’t just give up.

“One of the benefits of breaking the goal into mini-goals is that if you miss one piece, you don’t feel like you failed at the whole thing,” Anastasio says. “It’s always about how you frame the goals you set for yourself and giving yourself a clean slate at the beginning of each month.”

And reward yourself when you hit milestones, like choosing a robo-advisor to start investing with or having a month where you stick to your budget. Achieving money resolutions isn’t easy.

“I find people don’t celebrate the little things,” says Tania Brown (5), a Georgia-based certified financial planner. “A month where you didn't rack up any new credit card debt is huge.”

This column was provided to The Associated Press by the personal finance website NerdWallet. Sean Pyles is a writer at NerdWallet.

