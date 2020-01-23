Hamilton youth clinch top spots at short track speed skating meet

Hamilton and Golden Horseshoe area speed skaters brought home some heavy hardware at the Jan. 11 Ontario Speed Skating Association central regional meet in Milton.

The event, held at the Milton Sports Centre, saw 147 skaters from 16 clubs compete. Of those, 19 competitors were from the Hamilton and Golden Horseshoe area, including Laura Hernandez, Antonio Federico and Jake Michaluk.

Hernandez earned first-, second- and third-place finishes in the 200m, 1000m and 400m races, respectively, claiming the top spot overall in the delta division. Federico came in second in the 200m and third in the 400m and 600m races. He took home a silver medal in the hotel division, while Michaluk secured two first-place finishes and a second-place win in the 300m and 400m, and the 200m races. He, too, earned a first-place overall finish in his division.

The skaters hit the ice again on Feb. 17, when they will compete at the annual Family Day meet at Chedoke Twin Pad Arena in Hamilton.