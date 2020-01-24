Flamborough Fire U19 women's team golden at London tourney

Members of the Flamborough Fire U19 women's basketball team recently returned from London, Ont. with gold medals.

The squad wrapped up an undefeated weekend (Jan. 17-19) with a gritty and convincing 59-37 win over the previously unbeaten Brantford CYO Falcons.

Earlier games included a 56-39 win over the North Toronto Huskies, a 52-33 win over the Huntsville Hurricanes, and a hard-fought 54-47 win over the London 86ers.

The U19 team's season is off to a perfect start with an 8-0 record.