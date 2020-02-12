Waterdown sewing group helps reduce plastic one Boomerang Bag at a time

The group’s mission is twofold: to create less plastic waste and help raise funds for charity.

The Waterdown sewing club has already raised roughly $600 for Friends 4 Kindness, an organization that “advocates inclusion and acceptance through kindness.”

Proceeds from the sale of bags last month — $380 — have been set aside to assist those affected by the bush fires in Australia. Their fundraising efforts will help a smaller charity with the cost of medical supplies.

According to Atkins, each bag takes about 45 minutes to make and since October, the Boomerang Bags members have stitched close to 600 bags together. The group asks for a $10 minimum donation per bag.

“I always have like, two or three of these in my purse and if I’m at the supermarket and the (people) around me don’t have a reusable bag, I will offer them one and then we’ll have a little conversation about what this is all about,” said the sewer about the Boomerang Bags initiative.

The Waterdown group welcomes new member. Sewing experience is not required as there is always something to do to bring the bags to life, including ironing, ripping, sewing, serging and cutting.

“It’s very social and we’ve made some really good new friends,” said Atkins.

The group meets the first and third Tuesday of the month from 9 a.m. to noon and the second and fourth Wednesday of each month from 7 to 10 p.m.

“It’s volunteerism and you do what you can,” said Atkins.

To learn more, to join the group or to purchase bags, visit the Waterdown Boomerang Bags Facebook page or email waterdownboombags@gmail.com.