Waterdown sewing group helps reduce plastic one Boomerang Bag at a time

What goes around comes around. This statement takes on a whole new meaning for a Waterdown group of sewers, who have joined an international endeavour to reduce plastic waste.
The Waterdown Boomerang Bags group aims to reduce the community’s dependence on plastic shopping bags and reduce plastic in our landfill by working with found fabric to create fashionable reusable tote bags.
Lead by Sabine Atkins, the Waterdown unit is one of hundreds established in 800 communities around the globe after getting their start in Australia nearly a decade ago.
The pair behind the grassroots movement, Jordyn De Boer and Tania Potts, “were just tired of seeing all the news of the oceans being choked by plastic and turtles dying on the beaches,” said Atkins.
The idea was to outfit shoppers who didn’t have or bring a reusable bag without having to buy one. “You could take one for free and then you were supposed to return it, hence the boomerang,” explained the local group leader.
But that didn’t work. People, noted Atkins, kept the bags. The founders came up with a new plan: to give out bags and ask for small donations to help offset the cost of the supplies.
It’s that approach the Waterdown chapter has adopted with much success. Since its inception three short months ago, the group has grown to more than 60 members. Of those, up to a dozen are active, gathering in the Atkins home for sew days.
“It’s just volunteers getting together using fabric that’s rescued,” said Atkins.
On a recent fabric-hunting excursion, the local resident found a bedspread size piece of fabric made of Indian cotton with block printing.
“I can make 10 bags out of that,” said Atkins, who enjoys puzzling out bag creations.
The group’s mission is twofold: to create less plastic waste and help raise funds for charity.
The Waterdown sewing club has already raised roughly $600 for Friends 4 Kindness, an organization that “advocates inclusion and acceptance through kindness.”
Proceeds from the sale of bags last month — $380 — have been set aside to assist those affected by the bush fires in Australia. Their fundraising efforts will help a smaller charity with the cost of medical supplies.
According to Atkins, each bag takes about 45 minutes to make and since October, the Boomerang Bags members have stitched close to 600 bags together. The group asks for a $10 minimum donation per bag.
“I always have like, two or three of these in my purse and if I’m at the supermarket and the (people) around me don’t have a reusable bag, I will offer them one and then we’ll have a little conversation about what this is all about,” said the sewer about the Boomerang Bags initiative.
The Waterdown group welcomes new member. Sewing experience is not required as there is always something to do to bring the bags to life, including ironing, ripping, sewing, serging and cutting.
“It’s very social and we’ve made some really good new friends,” said Atkins.
The group meets the first and third Tuesday of the month from 9 a.m. to noon and the second and fourth Wednesday of each month from 7 to 10 p.m.
“It’s volunteerism and you do what you can,” said Atkins.
To learn more, to join the group or to purchase bags, visit the Waterdown Boomerang Bags Facebook page or email waterdownboombags@gmail.com.
