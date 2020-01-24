DIY Books: Cabins, Green Cleaners & Essential Oils

Cabin Porn Inside
Edited by Zach Klein, stories by Freda Moon
Voracious
2019, 326 pages
ISBN: 9780316423090
Climate change and a constantly growing human population has resulted in a renaissance of sorts for smaller, sustainable dwellings (except with many municipal governments which welcome massive homes while making small or modest structures difficult – if not impossible – to build.)
In 2015 the book Cabin Porn: Inspiration for Your Quiet Place Somewhere was published and featured many fascinating modest cabins. Cabin Porn Inside looks at more than 80 cabins and retreats from around the world with a focus on their interiors. The modest dwellings feature a variety of designs and structures providing excellent ideas for not only building a cabin that fits in with it surroundings but also ideas of efficiently creating the spaces inside.
I thoroughly enjoyed reading – and seeing – what others have created. For a long time I’ve wanted to build a small cabin in a forest and this book provides lots of good ideas for this. But it also provides imaginative and clever ways to finish an interior including wonderful shelves, storage areas and areas to eat, sleep and relax while using sustainable materials.
One of my favourite cabins is “Keet” in Ghent, Belgium which is a “four-wheeled cabin made almost entirely of garbage.” The 20’-long by 8’-wide and 12.5’-tall dwelling features a beautifully rustic interior.
Another attractive rustic cabin is the “Campbell Family Cabin” in Kawartha Lakes Region, Ontario. The log cabin was built in 2016 for maple syrup season.
Cabin 14 ½ was built in 1945 on the edge of a lake in New Hampshire by three brothers returning from the war and it is still enjoyed by their families.
Other inspirational dwellings include “Bird Box” in Norway and “The Glass Cabin” a small, breathtaking cabin in New Jersey that is constructed entirely of stained-glass windows.
Whether your interests are in building a cabin or you are looking for ideas to refinish the interior of a cottage or cabin, Cabin Porn Inside has lots of excellent ideas. Lots of beautiful photographs complement the interesting text.
Green Cleaning: Natural Cleaning Solutions for Every Room of Your Home
Jill Potvin Schoff
Creative Homeowner
2019, 232 pages
ISBN: 9781580118316
Whether you are doing it for your own health or the health of the planet, minimizing our use of harmful chemicals is vital and a good resourse to help you is Jill Potvin Schoff’s Green Clean: Natural Cleaning Solutions for Every Room of Your Home. Schoff discusses her personal reasons for going green in Chapter 1 and these include the cumulative effects of many conventional cleaners, the burden these products place on the environment and how effective simple, non-toxic ingredients are in cleaning.
Chapter 2, “Your New Cleaning Arsenal”, provides information on the ingredients you should consider having available to clean your home without toxic chemicals. Some of these ingredients include liquid soap, baking soda and white distilled vinegar. She then provides recipes to make: All-Surface Spray; All-Purpose Liquid Cleaner; Glass Cleaner; Dishwasher Powder; Laundry Soap; Mildew and Germ Killer; Baking Soda Scrub.
Other chapters look at cleaning areas inside the house such as the bathroom, kitchen, floors and furniture as well as outside including siding, decks, garage floors and cars.
Complementing the informative text and numerous photos are numerous “Green Facts”, sidebars and tips. The Appendix “Harmful Chemicals Found in Cleaning Products” is also an important read.
If you are looking to live a healthier lifestyle inside and outside the home read Green Clean!
Llewellyn’s Complete Book of Essential Oils
Sandra Kynes
Llewellyn Publications
2019, 297 pages
ISBN: 9780738756875
If you enjoy essential oils and want to learn how to create some personal and home care products you might check out Sandra Kyne’s book Llewellyn’s Complete Book of Essential Oils: How to Blend, Diffuse, Create Remendies, and Use in Everyday Life.
The first part of the book looks at background information including the history of essential oils, essential oil extraction process and safety guidelines.
Part Two involves choosing and blending oils for scent while Part Three involves making and using medicinal remedies.
Part Four is about personal care while Part Five involves using essential oils in the home. Part Six looks at the profiles of 68 essential oils while Part Seven pertains to carrier oils and other ingredients.
This book is an informative resource for essential oils.
