Hamilton speed skaters deliver at provincial long track championships

Hamilton and Golden Horseshoe speed skaters Hayley and Sarah Murray, and Isla and Cameron Mason recently weathered the crazy Ottawa weather to compete in the provincial long track speed skating championships Jan. 25-26.

Hayley Murray and Isla Mason earned silver and gold medals respectively in their divisions.

Sarah Murray brought home a silver medal from the competition. She also secured a spot on Team Ontario, which is set to take to the ice at the Canadian Youth Long Track Championships in Red Deer, Alta. Feb. 8-9.