Westover Layettes sew threads of love and hope

At West Flamboro Presbyterian Church, the hall is bustling with people running around a mound of clothing stacked so high, one can barely see what’s on the other side.

It is the Westover Layettes assembly meeting and members — about 50 of them — are busy folding, sorting and packing clothes, hats and towels to ship out to families with young children all over the world.

The local group got its start in 2008 after Lena Vander Hout and a friend, who had taken part in a volunteer trip to Haiti a few years prior, learned the art of making layettes.

Since then, it has produced and assembled roughly 36,000 layettes, which feature diapers, blankets, washcloths, clothing and other items for those less fortunate living in Haiti, Nigeria, Jamaica, Dominican Republic, Ukraine and Nicaragua.

The Westover Layette meet to assemble the bundles three to four times a year. During their most recent meeting, the group assembled 1,140 packages to help families in need.

All items are made from used materials and each package contains an outfit, heavy and light blanket, a hat, three diapers and soap wrapped in a face cloth. They also contain a pack of reusable peri pads.

Leading up to the quarterly package assembly, volunteers gather twice monthly to cut and sew items. Turnout for these meetings varies between 20 and 30 volunteers.

“It’s just been phenomenal the amount of work at home and in Westover,” said Vander Hout.

Laurie Galer and Connie Lenarduzzi, both longtime members, were driven to join the group because of their passion to help others.

“I’ve been on quite a few mission trips with Medical Ministry International and I’ve been lucky enough to be able to even take some of the layettes with me and see first-hand people,” said Galer, who remarked on the joy the simple yet necessary packages bring to families.