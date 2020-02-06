Rockton Fair selects new ambassador

Erkelens is looking forward to representing the agricultural society at a number of sanctioned events, including the upcoming Rockton Dinner Theatre. She’ll also compete at the Ontario Association of Agricultural Societies convention in Toronto and meet with festival-goers at this year’s Rockton World’s Fair.

As the daughter of greenhouse business owners, Erkelens has seen firsthand how changes over the last decades have affected the rural community.

“The list of what we can and cannot use on the products is becoming more and more constricting,” she said of the chemical licences greenhouses must adhere to.

And then there’s the shrinking rural footprint.

“We live really close to the county line so the infrastructure and everything is really shrinking the rural area between Hamilton and Brantford,” she noted.

No stranger to the rural way of life, Erkelens is keen on promoting the community and giving back when and where she can. She has served as president of the Lynden Junior Lions and during her tenure raised funds to support Ronald McDonald House Charities and the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides. She did so “just to show the kids in my community that we can do something,” she said.

As Fair Ambassador, Erkelens wants to travel to schools in the area and share her story with local youth in the hopes of inspiring them to one day want to take on the role of ambassador.

“I just want to inspire kids to take initiative and start volunteering and working with the Fair,” she said, adding she developed soft skills like teamwork and collaboration through her time in the Rockton community.

“It’s a lot of small world effects because it teaches you so many things and lets you know so many people that’ll help you in your future.”