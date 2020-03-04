Lynden artist embraces new artistic path after 25-year hiatus

In an open and airy loft above a Lynden garage, Brenda Humphries works alongside a friend to get everything in order for her inaugural art exhibit.

For the first time since she gave up painting 25 years ago, a new body of work — born out of loss and grief — lay against the walls and the artist is a bundle of nervous excitement.

Growing up in a creative family, Humphries' passion for art and painting suddenly came to an end in the mid-1990s. At the time, she was a watercolour artist and then, as it so often does, life happened, putting a decades-long halt to her craft. In her case, it also came down to health issues and personal tragedy.

“Life just got in the way,” she said, noting health issues and personal tragedy, including the passing of her mother three years ago.

Then in May of 2019 something happened. She lost her father to illness and the art began to slosh over her in a way it never had before.

“It was so bizarre; it was just flowing out of me — all this creativity,” she said. “I just started painting and I think it’s my mom and my dad. I just have this creative freedom now and I hope it never goes away again.”

The Lynden artist's second awakening has also led her into a brand new area of exploration: alcohol ink. The medium is toxic, so she needs to wear gloves and a breathing apparatus that covers her face, and work in an environment with proper ventilation. But the work she has produced in less than a year has been as profound as it has been prolific.

There is a quiet fragility about the artist that is reflected in her work, but one can also sense a subtle power in the strong lines and vibrant hues. The art lays bare the artist’s spirit, the bold colours projecting her soul’s true nature.

Working in the medium has allowed her freedom. Instead of a paint brush, the tool of choice is an air brush, and instead of a canvas, Humphries uses yupo paper, which has a non-porous surface that allows the ink to run free of constraint.

“I just love pouring the inks on the paper and just letting them flow,” she said, looking around at all of her creations.