America’s past kept pristine and on display in Virginia

Adjacent to Jamestown is Yorktown, home of the famous battlefield where Gen. George Washington defeated the British army commanded by Lt.-Gen. Lord Cornwallis in the last major battle of the American Revolution.

Washington won this battle and the war primarily because the French fleet had defeated the British fleet out in Chesapeake Bay as it tried to bring supplies and reinforcements to Lord Cornwallis, but you’ll find little mention of the helpful French in America’s school books today.

Colonial Williamsburg, Jamestown and Yorktown can all be visited in a short afternoon drive, but try to be off the Jamestown site by dusk.

That’s what the Powhatan warned the English about in 1606: Don’t spend the night out here on this island — the mosquitoes will eat you alive.

However, the English thought they knew better and established their first colony on the island in what we know today as the James River. Within a few years, 80 per cent of the settlers were dead from starvation and mosquito-borne diseases.

Several times, they abandoned the site, but kept coming back because that’s where the supply vessels from England landed. They eventually saw the light and created Williamsburg.

America’s new Congress was so appreciative of Washington defeating Cornwallis and his army at Yorktown in 1781 that they voted to erect a monument commemorating the victory. And they did — in 1884, more than 100 years after the battle. It stands there today.

Williamsburg, Jamestown and Yorktown are located on an isthmus that protrudes out into Chesapeake Bay. They are about 1,000 kilometres south of Toronto, 250 kilometres south of Washington, D.C., and 75 kilometres north of Norfolk, Va. — home to the world’s largest naval base.

The James River and the York River flow down each side of the isthmus. There are numerous warm-water beaches along those shores, plus yachts and sailboats mixing with large warships.

Travel + Leisure Magazine declared the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg as one of the most beautiful university campuses in the United States. The college was established before the American Revolution and is the second-oldest post-secondary school in the U.S., next to Harvard University. The college closed during the American Civil War because most of its students quit school to join the Confederate army.

In 1948, the college conferred an honorary degree on William Lyon Mackenzie King, who was nearing the end of his record 21 years as prime minister of Canada. The degree was to acknowledge Mackenzie King’s many years of advising Rockefeller not only on his creation of Colonial Williamsburg, but also on restoring the Rockefeller Foundation’s good standing with the coal-miners union, plus other trade unions, following the 1914 Ludlow Massacre, during which at least 25 people, including children, were killed by Rockefeller’s security guards during a strike in Colorado.

