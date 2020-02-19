Should you be worried about retirement? If you don’t have a pension, you probably should

Almost two-thirds of Canadians fear they will not have enough money to fund their retirement. But most of them aren’t doing anything much about it.

Those are two of the surprising facts to emerge from a new survey of over 1,500 people by Leger on behalf of Questrade Inc.

According to the findings, younger people (age 18-54) are the most concerned. But a high percentage of them are not planning to make any changes in the way they’re doing things.

Why? Because they’re content to follow the advice of their financial adviser (25 per cent), or they’re overwhelmed just thinking about it (23 per cent), or they’re not aware of other alternatives or don’t have time to research them (31 per cent).

Taken as a whole, the survey reveals that many Canadians suffer from an appalling lack of knowledge when it comes to retirement planning — this despite extensive media coverage, especially around this time of year, and many books on the subject, including some of my own.

So, let’s try to demystify the retirement planning issue to the extent possible. Start the process by asking yourself four questions.

Do I really need to worry? If you’re a member of a defined benefit pension plan, especially one in the public sector, probably not. These plans guarantee income for life, usually at a level that will enable you to maintain your standard of living. Unfortunately, according to 2018 data from Statistics Canada, only about 25 per cent of the population belong to such plans. The rest of us should worry.

That includes those who belong to defined contribution pension plans, which are becoming more common. These plans provide retirement income, but it’s not guaranteed. The amount you receive will depend on how well your investments in the plan perform over the years. If you make bad decisions, it could cost you tens or even hundreds of thousands in retirement capital.

If you have no plan at all, then you need to be on the worry train. Your retirement income is entirely on your shoulders; there’s no one to help. If you don’t put any money aside, you’ll have to live off the Canadian Pension Plan, Old Age Security, and the Guaranteed Income Supplement. Together, they may provide a subsistence income, but not much more.

How much should I save? If you’re in the “need to worry” group, the next step is deciding how much you need to save. The short answer is more than you might think. And the older you are when you start, the higher that number gets.